Covid-19 Hiroshima News Feed

March 30, 2020

Carp express concerns over proposed April 24 opening day [Japan Times]

Members of the Hiroshima Carp voiced concerns on Saturday about the wisdom of starting the season on April 24 while the coronavirus outbreak remains unchecked.

March 29, 2020

2 new cases of Covid-19 announced in Hiroshima City (Hiroshima City total 4, Hiroshima Prefecture total 6).

A 50 year old man in his 50s tested positive for novel corona virus on March 28 after He had not been out of the country in the 14 days before the onset of symptoms. Read more details about his movements and another asymptomatic case also announced today here.

Novel corona virus patient attended gradation ceremony in Hiroshima March 23 (GetHiroshima)

Press conference by Hiroshima City Mayor Matsui (Japanese)



March 25, 2020

