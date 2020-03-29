2 novel corona virus cases in Hiroshima City announced March 29

2 new cases of novel corona virus in Hiroshima City were announced on March 29. Fukuoka Prefecture also informed Hiroshima City that a student who has tested positive for the novel corona virus in her hometown attended a graduation ceremony in Hiroshima City on March 23.

Hiroshima City Case #3

(Hiroshima Prefecture Case #5)

Someone deemed to have had close contact with Hiroshima City Case #2, was tested and found positive for novel corona virus despite having no symptoms. They are currently in hospital and it has been determined that, as the chance of infection from asymptomatic patients is thought to be extremely low, it is unnecessary to trace contacts.

Detailed information concerning asymptomatic carriers is not released to the public to protect their privacy.

Source: Hiroshima City Government [Japanese PDF]

Hiroshima City Case #4

(Hiroshima Prefecture Case #6)

A man in his 50s tested positive for novel corona virus on March 28 after developing a 39ºC temperature on March 21. The man says that he had not been overseas in the 2 weeks before the onset of symptoms.

These are the details concerning his symptoms and movements prior to diagnosis that have been released by the Hiroshima City Government

March 21

Left work early after feeling ill. 39ºC temperature a night. The man hasn’t been back to his workplace since this time.

March 22

Feeling of fatigue. Daytime temperatures 36.5ºC-37.5ºC. Night time temperature 39ºC.

March 23

Went to hospital and tested positive for influenza.

March 24-26

Daytime temperatures 36.5ºC-37.5ºC. Night time temperature 39ºC. Lost appetite March 25. Began coughing March 26.

March 27

39ºC temperature and contacted health center. Advised to return to the hospital where received influenza diagnosis. After chest CT examination showed signs of pneumonia, doctor consulted with the health center and referred the man to the designated Covid-19 hospital (GetHiroshima assumes this to be Funairi Hospital).

PCR test conducted which proved positive.

March 28

Retested and again positive.

Source: Hiroshima City Government [Japanese PDF]



Prefectural University of Hiroshima student tests postive after attending graduation ceremony

