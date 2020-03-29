Hiroshima in the time of Covid-19

Worrying times like these can be more stressful if you feel you are not getting the information you need to make important decisions (or just get to sleep at night). Little information about the Covid-19 novel corona virus outbreak is being published on Hiroshima’s official local government websites. We hope we can help bridge the information gap for Hiroshima’s international residents.

Covid-19 testing in Hiroshima

Click here to see the state of testing in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Latest local news

March 29, 2020

Novel corona virus patient attended gradation ceremony in Hiroshima March 23

See our Hiroshima Covid-19 newsfeed.

What to do if you are worried about Covid-19

Hiroshima Prefecture has set up this page for foreign residents. Updates are made in “easy Japanese” with furigana readings above the kanji characters. By writing in simple Japanese it is hoed that it will translate other languages via translation software better than documents that use more technical language. Click this link, select one of 9 available languages (English, Korean, Mainland Chinese, Taiwan Chinese, Thai, Portuguese, Spanish, Indonesian and Vietnamese and hit browse.

As of March 29, 2020 the advice for those who suspect they may have contracted the Covid-19 corona virus remain:

If you have a cold, cough or have a fever take off from work or school. If the following symptoms persist for 4 days contact your designated health center A temperature of 37.5ºC or over and a persistent cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Persistent drowsiness and feeling heavy. Anyone who falls into the following categories who experiences the above symptoms for 2 days or more Elderly

Pregnant

Diabetic

Heart problems

Respiratory problems

Undergoing dialysis

Using immunosuppresants, anti-cancer drugs

Where should I contact?

If you are worried about your Japanese language ability, please call the foreign consultation desk at Hiroshima International Center.

Tel: 0120-783-806 (No phone charges)

Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 7 pm

Saturday 9:30 am to 6 pm

Languages: English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Tagalog, Portuguese, Indonesian, Thai, Spanish, Nepali.

Hiroshima International Center Foreign Consultation Desk Home Page

(bizarrely in Japanese – furigana readings added)

If you understand Japanese, please call the public health center or health center in the area where you live.

(8:30 am to 5:00 pm 7 days a week)

Kure City

0823-25-3525 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day

Hiroshima Prefectural Infectious Disease and Disease Control Center (Hiroshima Prefectural Health Measures Division)

082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day

Hiroshima City

082-504-2622 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday

082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Hiroshima City, Naka-ku

082-504-2528 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday

082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Hiroshima City, Higashi-ku

082-568-7729 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday

082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Hiroshima City, Minami-ku

082-250-4108 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday

082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Hiroshima City, Nishi-ku

082-294-6235 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday

082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Hiroshima City, Asaminami-ku

082-831-4942 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday

082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Hiroshima City, Asakita-ku

082-819-0586 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday

082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Hiroshima City, Aki-ku

082-821-2809 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday

082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Hiroshima City, Saeki-ku

082-943-9731 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday

082-241-4566 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Kure City

0823-25-3525 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day

Fukuyama City

084-928-1350 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day

Miyoshi City

0824-63-5181 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day

082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Fuchu City Kamiishi Kogen

084-921-1413 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day

082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Mihara City

0848-25-2011 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day

082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Takehara City Higashihiroshima City, Osaki Kamijima

082-422-6911 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day

082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Etajima City

0823-22-5400 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day

082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Akitakata City Fuchu, Hata, Kumano, Saka, Akinota, Kita-Hiroshima

082-228-2111 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day

082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Otake City

0829-32-1181 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Every day

082-513-2567 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays