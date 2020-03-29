News 

Covid-19 testing in Hiroshima Prefecture

This is a translated version of the details concerning PCR testing for Covid-19 in Hiroshima Prefecture, released by the prefectural government. We will endeavor to update as regularly as possible, but you can check the original table here.

Number of tests　Positive results in（ ）
City health centers Prefectural health centers Total
Hiroshima City Kure City Fukuyama City
Total 422(4) 45(0) 117(0) 317(2) 901(6)
3/29 16(0) 2(0) 6(0) 8(0) 32(0)
3/28 41(2) 2(0) 8(0) 19(0) 70(2)
3/27 28(0)   6(0) 18(0) 52(0)
3/26 14(0) 1(0) 5(0) 9(0) 29(0)
3/25 16(1)   6(0) 10(0) 32(1)
3/24 9(0) 2(0) 6(0) 14(0) 31(0)
3/23 9(0) 3(0) 4(0) 9(0) 25(0)
3/22 4(0) 1(0) 4(0) 5(0) 14(0)
3/21 7(0) 2(0) 6(0) 16(1) 31(1)
3/20 6(0) 3(0) 2(0) 4(1) 15(1)
3/19 15(0)   2(0) 11(0) 28(0)
3/18 10(0) 2(0) 6(0) 10(0) 28(0)
3/17 14(0) 2(0) 3(0) 10(0) 29(0)
3/16 10(0)   2(0) 11(0) 23(0)
3/9～3/15 121(0) 10(0) 25(0) 85(0) 241(0)
3/2～3/8 68(1) 5(0) 14(0) 53(0) 140(1)
2/24～3/1 20(0) 5(0) 8(0) 19(0) 52(0)
2/17～2/23 12(0) 5(0)   5(0) 22(0)
2/10～2/16 1(0) 1(0) 2(0) 1(0) 5(0)
2/3～2/9         0(0)
1/30～2/2 1(0)   2(0)   3(0)

