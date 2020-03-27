News 

Golden Week Canceled Due to Covid-19

Well, not quite. It still remains to be seen whether Hiroshima will be under lockdown at the beginning of May, but all large scale events scheduled to be held during the string of national holidays collectively known as Golden Week have been canceled.

The major events affected include:

  • Onomichi Port Festival (April 25-26)
  • Kure Port Festival (April 29)
  • Hiroshima Flower Festival (May 3-5)
  • Kintai Bridge Festival (April 29)
  • Takehara Bamboo Festival (May 3-4)
  • Iwakuni MCAS Friendship Day (May 5)

