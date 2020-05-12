New Covid-19 case in Okayama, Shukkeien Garden reopens, online applications for cash subsidy

May 12, 2020

As of 11 pm May 11, no new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in Hiroshima Prefecture for the 6th day in a row. A new case was, however, confirmed in Okayama. Online applications for cash benefit payments to start in Hiroshima City tomorrow. Shukkeien Garden and some other public facilities reopen.

The number of cases of coronavirus (as of 11 pm May 11) confirmed so far in Hiroshima Prefecture remains at 164 and is now 251 across the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku Region.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of May 11, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 164 36 24 24 3 +0 +0 +1 +0 +0 (2 residents positive at Narita Airport) 2 deaths

Hyogo man tests positive for Covid-19 in Okayama

A Hyogo man in his 50s in an Okayama hospital has tested positive for Covid-19. He is thought to have contracted the virus outside the prefecture before arriving in Okayama for treatment related to an unrelated condition. It is not thought that he has had any “close contact” since his arrival. This is the 15th in Okayama City and the 24th case in Okayama Prefecture (of whom 18 have been discharged according to Sanyo NSanyo News).

Source: Sanyo News

Online applications for individual cash subsidies to start tomorrow in Hiroshima City

Hiroshima City government has announced that online applications for the ¥100,000 Covid-19 benefit payments will open tomorrow. Payments should start on May 25. Those without a hard plastic My Number card will have to wait until postal applications begin on May 29. We will share the link on the when we have it!

Source: RCC News Twitter

Shukkeien and some other public facilities reopen

As part of the first phase of Hiroshima Prefecture’s relaxation of restraint measures, Shukkeien Garden and the adjacent Hiroshima Prefectural Art Museum were two of several public facilities to reopen to the public. Elsewhere in Hiroshima City, the prefectural library (only for borrowing and returns) and Rai Sanyo Museum also reopened today. The Hiroshima Prefectural Museum of History in Fukuyama and the Prefectural History and Folklore Museum in Miyoshi also reopened. All visitors are being asked to wear masks and stay 2m apart during their visits for the foreseeable future.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

