Covid-19 testing in Hiroshima Prefecture and Chugoku Region

Over the past month Chugoku Shinbun has been providing regular snapshots of the level of PCR testing being undertaken in the 5 prefectures that make up the Chugoku region.

Links to the individual prefectural websites showing more detailed data are at the bottom of this post.

PCR testing in Hiroshima Pref
Total confirmed cases 5/10 = 164
4/15 4/20 4/29 5/3 5/5 5/6 5/7 Total 5/7
240 109 75 82 90 58 100 5746
PCR testing in Yamaguchi Pref
Total confirmed cases 5/10 = 36
4/16 4/21 4/28 5/2 5/4 5/5 5/6 5/7 5/8 5/10 Total 5/10
8 18 64 52 20 23 7 1528
PCR testing in Okayama Pref
Total confirmed cases 5/10 = 23
4/17 4/21 4/29 5/1 5/3 5/4 5/5 5/6 5/7 5/9 Total 5/9
48 26 20 26 8 10 3 13 18 28 1372
PCR testing in Shimane Pref
Total confirmed cases 5/10 = 24
4/17 4/21 4/29 5/1 5/3 5/4 5/5 5/6 5/7 5/9 Total 5/9
44 22 5 14 7 7 4 6 13 8 904
PCR testing in Tottori Pref
Total confirmed cases 5/1 = 3
4/17 4/21 4/30 5/1 5/4 5/5 5/6 5/8 5/10 Total 5/10
16 29 15 16 8 13 6 12 5 1167

 

PCR testing data for each prefecture (in Japanese)

 

See all our posts related to the coronavirus pandemic here

 

