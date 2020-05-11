Covid-19 testing in Hiroshima Prefecture and Chugoku Region

Over the past month Chugoku Shinbun has been providing regular snapshots of the level of PCR testing being undertaken in the 5 prefectures that make up the Chugoku region.

Links to the individual prefectural websites showing more detailed data are at the bottom of this post.

PCR testing in Hiroshima Pref

Total confirmed cases 5/10 = 164 4/15 4/20 4/29 5/3 5/5 5/6 5/7 Total 5/7 240 109 75 82 90 58 100 5746

PCR testing in Yamaguchi Pref

Total confirmed cases 5/10 = 36 4/16 4/21 4/28 5/2 5/4 5/5 5/6 5/7 5/8 5/10 Total 5/10 – – – 8 18 64 52 20 23 7 1528

PCR testing in Okayama Pref

Total confirmed cases 5/10 = 23 4/17 4/21 4/29 5/1 5/3 5/4 5/5 5/6 5/7 5/9 Total 5/9 48 26 20 26 8 10 3 13 18 28 1372

PCR testing in Shimane Pref

Total confirmed cases 5/10 = 24 4/17 4/21 4/29 5/1 5/3 5/4 5/5 5/6 5/7 5/9 Total 5/9 44 22 5 14 7 7 4 6 13 8 904

PCR testing in Tottori Pref

Total confirmed cases 5/1 = 3 4/17 4/21 4/30 5/1 5/4 5/5 5/6 5/8 5/10 Total 5/10 16 29 15 16 8 13 6 12 5 1167

