First coronavirus cluster in Hiroshima City confirmed

April 14, 2020

Hiroshima city has announced that 17 patients and 5 staff have tested positive for coronavirus at a city “social welfare facility”.

Hiroshima City health officials discussed the cluster at a press conference held earlier this afternoon today, although the city health official did not share the name of the social welfare facility at the center of Hiroshima City’s first coronavirus cluster, nor the city ward in which it is located.

What they did tell us is that on March 29, a woman in her 20s who works at the facility had a meal with two Hiroshima City University students who have since tested positive for coronavirus. She began to feel unwell April 3, started to wear a mask and felt recovered on April 5. She was later contacted by authorities as part of the contact tracing protocol (due to her contact with the university students) and tested positive for coronavirus on April 13.

Of the people tested at the facility at which she works, 6 users tested positive on April 13. This morning 4 more staff members and 11 more users of the facility tested positive for the virus.

The facility in question is used by around 70 people and has over 30 staff. According to Hiroshima City, 90 tests are currently underway.

The first 5 users of the facility to test positive are in their 20s, 30s and 40s so it seems unlikely that this is an elderly care facility such as the facility at the center of the cluster in Miyoshi which came to light over the weekend.

This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hiroshima Prefecture to 87 with 17 within Hiroshima City.

