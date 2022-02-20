Hiroshima tram and car collision
News 

Hiroshima tram derailed in collision with car

GetHiroshima 206 Views 0 Comment , ,

February 20, 2022

RCC News reports that a Hiroshima city tram was derailed in a collision with car this morning.

hiroshima tram collision

The accident occurred at around 7:30am at an intersection in Koi-honmachi in Hiroshima’s Nishi-ku ward. According to Hiroden (the company that runs Hiroshima’s trams) none of the 20 passengers on the tram were injured. There is no mention of if anyone in the car was injured.

Normal service was resumed from 11:50am.

Location of the accident

Photos from Chugoku Shimbun
hiroshima tram collision

hiroshima tram collision

hiroshima tram collision

hiroshima tram collision

Source: RCC News

You May Also Like

hiroden piccola streetcar in hiroshima

New Hiroshima streetcars improve connectivity, accessibility

Paul Walsh 0
Hiroden tanabata tram in Hiroshima, Japan

Can Hiroden bring the star crossed lovers together on this rainy Tanabata night?

Paul Walsh 0
Hiroden streetcar festival

Hiroden Streetcar Festival

Paul Walsh 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.