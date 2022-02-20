Hiroshima tram derailed in collision with car

February 20, 2022

RCC News reports that a Hiroshima city tram was derailed in a collision with car this morning.

The accident occurred at around 7:30am at an intersection in Koi-honmachi in Hiroshima’s Nishi-ku ward. According to Hiroden (the company that runs Hiroshima’s trams) none of the 20 passengers on the tram were injured. There is no mention of if anyone in the car was injured.

Normal service was resumed from 11:50am.

Location of the accident



Photos from Chugoku Shimbun



Source: RCC News