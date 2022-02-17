Sanfrecce Hiroshima’s 2022 season kicks off

February 18, 2022

Sanfrecce Hiroshima kick off the 2022 J1 League soccer season at home, Saturday February 19.

It has been almost 10 years since the team’s last victory parade in 2013 when it topped the league for the second year in a row. They will no doubt be hoping to do better than its 8th place finish last season as the team aims to build excitement for its new city center stadium due to open for the 2024 season.

The local team will play Saga Prefecture’s Sagan Tosu at Edion Stadium, kicking off at 2pm. The opening day game will feature some live performances and the first 3000 fans to show up will get an Edion-sponsored Sanfrecce T-shirt, covered in illustrations of electronic devices and the message buchi atsu, local dialect for “Damn (polite version) hot” or passionate.

To commemorate the new season and the team’s 30th anniversary, a Sanfrecce wrapped train will also start running on the Astram Line that ferries supporters out to the stadium.

See below for the list of 2022’s J1 League and Yamazaki Biscuits (love that name!) Cup home games at Edion Stadium. More details and seating details can be found in our event listings.

Sanfrecce J1 League Home Games 2022

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Sagan Tosu (February 19, 2pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe (February 6, 4pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Kawasaki Frontale (March 19, 2pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama F Marinos (April 6, 7pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Avispa Fukuoka (April 10, 2pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Avispa Fukuoka (May 3, 2pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Kashima Antlers (May 7, 2pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Kyoto Sanga (May 21, 2pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus (May 28, 2pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Cerezo Osaka (June 18, 7pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Jublio Iwata (July 2, 6:30pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shonan Bellmare (July 10, 6:00pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs FC Tokyo (July 30, 6:00pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Urawa Reds (October 1 or 2)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo (October 29)

Yamazaki Biscuits Levain Cup Group Stage

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus (March 2, 7pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shimaizu S-Pulse (March 26 2pm)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Tokushima Fortis (April 23, 2pm)