5 new corona virus cases in Hiroshima Prefecture

April 8, 2020

One man Hiroshima City who had contact with another person with corona virus tests positive, 2 new cases are discovered in Fukuyama and the first cases in Higashihiroshima and Miyoshi were announced today. This is the largest single day increase so far and makes the total number of corona virus cases in Hiroshima City 13 and 24 across Hiroshima Prefecture (including 3 people that have been discharged).

Higashi-ku man tests positive for corona virus

A self-employed man who lives in Higashi-ku in Hiroshima City has tested positive for corona virus it was announced today. The man is an acquaintance of the 5th positive case in Hiroshima City announced March 27. The two are reported to have talked in the same car for approximately 15 minutes. He is said to be exhibiting no symptoms and was moved to Funairi Hospital earlier today.

Authorities say that on April 1, as the man had a temperature of 37.7º he visited a medical facility and pharmacy, but was not tested. His temperature rose to 38.4º that night.

His fever broke and he had no other symptoms on April 2, which was the day on which it was discovered that he had been in contact with an earlier case. After getting his agreement, he was tested April 7 with the results coming back positive for corona virus on April 8. His temperature is currently 36º. The man lives with 5 family members.

According to the man in question, he is not employed in the restaurant work or work in crowded places. He stopped work and wore a mask after the onset of symptoms.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

First case of corona virus in Miyoshi

A woman in her 40s 80s tested positive for corona virus in Miyoshi today. She was hospitalized on March 28 with a fever of 38.3º and tested positive for Influenza A. Her condition failed to improve and as evidence of pneumonia was discovered in a CT scan on April 7 she was tested for corona virus and found to be positive.

Although her symptoms are quite severe, she is fully conscious and is not connected to a ventilator. It is reported that she was visited by a family member from one of the 7 areas stipulated in yesterday’s state of emergency declaration before the onset of symptoms.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

First case of corona virus in Higashi-hiroshima

A salaried worker in Higashi-hiroshima City has tested positive for corona virus.

The man had a temperature of 37.7º and experienced a loss of sense of taste and smell on April 2. He visited a hospital on April 6 and when his condition didn’t improve he underwent a PCR test the following day. The man lives alone in Higashi-hiroshima, but spends time at his home in Osaka on weekends, with his most recent visit being March 27-30.

2 new cases in Fukuyama City

A man in his 50s and a man in his 40s have tested positive for corona virus in Fukuyama City it was announced just before midnight. More details to come.

Fukuyama City Case #4 (Hiroshima Prefecture Case #23)

Profile

Gender: Male

Age: 50s

Residence: Fukuyama City

Employment: Salaried worker

March 23

Visited Kobe where visited a restaurant

Return to Fukuyama same day

April 1

Coughing started

April 2

Examined at medical facility

April 3

37.7º temperature

April 4

Examined at 2nd medical facility

Test sample collected

April 7

PCR test

Positive result for corona virus

April 8

Positive result

Current status

Arranging hospitalization

Exhibiting symptoms but stable

Source: Fukuyama City document

Fukuyama City Case #5 (Hiroshima Prefecture Case #24)

Profile

Gender: Male

Age: 40s

Residence: Fukuyama City

Employment: Restaurant worker

Symptoms

Fever, cough, nasal discharge, sore throat, headache, fatigue, diarrhea

March 31

Fever and cough

April 1

Examined at medical facility

April 4

Examined at 2nd medical facility

April 6

Examined at 2nd medical facility for second time

April 7

Test sample collected

April 8

PCR test

Positive result for corona virus

Current status

Arranging hospitalization

Exhibiting symptoms but stable

Source: Fukuyama City document