Hiroshima University to start vaccination of students and staff June 21

Following the government’s announcement of its policy to allow universities and private companies to start its own vaccination programs for students, employees and, in some cases, their families, Hiroshima University announced June 3 that it would start vaccinations from June 21.

The university is one of 7 national universities to start vaccinating students and faculty. 18,000 students and staff will be eligible at its Higashi-hiroshima campus. They expect to vaccinate 2000 people a day at weekends and 500 a day on weekdays, aiming for completion by early August. Working with the local Higashi-hiroshima City government, a group around 20 doctors, dentists and nursing staff will administer the vaccinations at the university’s West Gymnasium.

The vaccine to be administered is the Moderna vaccine and, with the 15,000 eligible students accounting for 10% of Higashi-hiroshma’s population it is hoped that the whole city will benefit from an expeditious roll out. Discussions are also under way to also include teachers at working at local elementary, junior high and high schools in the surrounding area.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

