Hiroshima, Chugoku vaccination roll out in numbers
June 5, 2021
It’s been a month since details began to be released showing the progress of the roll out of COVID-19 vaccination across the nation. We’ve compiled the figures for Hiroshima and the four other prefectures that make up the Chugoku region below.
Taking into account increased national government support and an increase in the amount of money clinics and hospitals are to receive in return for switching their normal practice to administering vaccinations, local authorities have also revised their vaccination schedules (see below for details).
Hiroshima Prefecture Vaccination Roll Out (May 2021)
As of May 30 just less than 70% of medical workers in Hiroshima Prefercture had received their second COVID-19 vaccination, while just less than 11% of over 65s had received their first.
|Hiroshima Pref Health Workers (Total 120,000)
|May 7
|May 14
|May 21
|May 28
|1st jab
|76,197
|87,198
|99,244
|110,281
|2nd jab
|27,099
|42,677
|65,536
|74,091
|Hiroshima Pref Over 65s (Total 815,000)
|May 9
|May 16
|May 23
|May 30
|1st jab
|9158
|18,818
|40,322
|88,3361 (10.8%)
|2nd jab
|698
|2578
|6232
|9776 (1.2%)
*Figures from Okayama, Yamaguchi, Shimane & Tottori below.
Hiroshima Prefecture announced June 4, that it will have secured enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines to cover all of its population over 65 years old by early July (2 doses per person). [Chugoku Shinbun]
Hiroshima City moves up vaccination schedule
The Mayor of Hiroshima City announced a revised vaccination (or at least the sending out of coupons that starts the process) schedule for city residents on June 2. The new schedule brings the sending out of vaccination coupons forward by about a month and a half compared to the schedule originally announced on May 10.
|Hiroshima City Revised Vaccination Schedule
|Age
|Original schedule
|New schedule
|75-79yrs
|Early June
|June 4
|70-74yrs
|Early July
|June 14
|65-69yrs
|Early August
|June 21
|12-65yrs
|–
|Early July
Coupons to the over-80s have already gone out and it was announced that coupons will start going out to the 760,000 residents aged between 12 and 64 years old from early July with completion expected to take until the end of the year.
Source: Chugoku Shinbun
Okayama City to open up vaccinations to all over 12yrs
On June 3, the mayor of Okayama City announced that it would be opening up COVID-19 vaccination reservations to all residents over the age of 12 during the month of July, with actual vaccinations starting by the end of that month. The city has set itself the relatively ambitious goal of completing vaccination of all its residents 12 years and older by the end of November 2021.
Source: Sanyo News
Vaccination Roll Out (May 2021) (Yamaguchi, Okayama, Shimane & Tottori)
|Yamaguchi Pref Health Workers (Total 56,000)
|May 7
|May 14
|May 21
|May 28
|1st jab
|45,438
|52,128
|59,625
|66,648
|2nd jab
|27,099
|42,677
|38,650
|49,659
|Yamaguchi Pref Over 65s (Total 460,000)
|May 9
|May 16
|May 23
|May 30
|1st jab
|7138
|35,540
|66,402
|114,017 (24.5%)
|2nd jab
|698
|2578
|6232
|7097 (1.5%)
|Okayama Pref Health Workers (Total 80,000)
|May 7
|May 14
|May 21
|May 28
|1st jab
|51,696
|64,248
|72,730
|84,431
|2nd jab
|17,297
|26,510
|41,319
|47,390
|Okayama Pref Over 65s (Total 560,000)
|May 9
|May 16
|May 23
|May 30
|1st jab
|2367
|6330
|43,884
|111,048 (19.6%)
|2nd jab
|126
|874
|2268
|3908 (0.7%)
|Shimane Pref Health Workers (Total 26,000)
|May 7
|May 14
|May 21
|May 28
|1st jab
|20,664
|24,374
|27,862
|31,669,281
|2nd jab
|7340
|10,671
|17,507
|19,299
|Hiroshima Pref Over 65s (Total 23,000)
|May 9
|May 16
|May 23
|May 30
|1st jab
|9158
|8891
|14,803
|30,834 (13.4%)
|2nd jab
|698
|803
|2651
|4824 (1.9%)
|Tottori Pref Health Workers (Total 25,000)
|May 7
|May 14
|May 21
|May 28
|1st jab
|17,980
|19,833
|19,495
|20,393
|2nd jab
|7057
|10,934
|14,465
|15,485
|Tottori Pref Over 65s (Total 815,000)
|May 9
|May 16
|May 23
|May 30
|1st jab
|9158
|11,010
|20,196
|39,814 (22.5%)
|2nd jab
|19
|1864
|4272
|6523 (3.7%)
