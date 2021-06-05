Hiroshima, Chugoku vaccination roll out in numbers

June 5, 2021

It’s been a month since details began to be released showing the progress of the roll out of COVID-19 vaccination across the nation. We’ve compiled the figures for Hiroshima and the four other prefectures that make up the Chugoku region below.

Taking into account increased national government support and an increase in the amount of money clinics and hospitals are to receive in return for switching their normal practice to administering vaccinations, local authorities have also revised their vaccination schedules (see below for details).

Hiroshima Prefecture Vaccination Roll Out (May 2021)

As of May 30 just less than 70% of medical workers in Hiroshima Prefercture had received their second COVID-19 vaccination, while just less than 11% of over 65s had received their first.

Hiroshima Pref Health Workers (Total 120,000) May 7 May 14 May 21 May 28 1st jab 76,197 87,198 99,244 110,281 2nd jab 27,099 42,677 65,536 74,091

Hiroshima Pref Over 65s (Total 815,000) May 9 May 16 May 23 May 30 1st jab 9158 18,818 40,322 88,3361 (10.8%) 2nd jab 698 2578 6232 9776 (1.2%)

*Figures from Okayama, Yamaguchi, Shimane & Tottori below.

Hiroshima Prefecture announced June 4, that it will have secured enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines to cover all of its population over 65 years old by early July (2 doses per person). [Chugoku Shinbun]

Hiroshima City moves up vaccination schedule

The Mayor of Hiroshima City announced a revised vaccination (or at least the sending out of coupons that starts the process) schedule for city residents on June 2. The new schedule brings the sending out of vaccination coupons forward by about a month and a half compared to the schedule originally announced on May 10.

Hiroshima City Revised Vaccination Schedule Age Original schedule New schedule 75-79yrs Early June June 4 70-74yrs Early July June 14 65-69yrs Early August June 21 12-65yrs – Early July

Coupons to the over-80s have already gone out and it was announced that coupons will start going out to the 760,000 residents aged between 12 and 64 years old from early July with completion expected to take until the end of the year.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Okayama City to open up vaccinations to all over 12yrs



On June 3, the mayor of Okayama City announced that it would be opening up COVID-19 vaccination reservations to all residents over the age of 12 during the month of July, with actual vaccinations starting by the end of that month. The city has set itself the relatively ambitious goal of completing vaccination of all its residents 12 years and older by the end of November 2021.

Source: Sanyo News

Vaccination Roll Out (May 2021) (Yamaguchi, Okayama, Shimane & Tottori)

Yamaguchi Pref Health Workers (Total 56,000) May 7 May 14 May 21 May 28 1st jab 45,438 52,128 59,625 66,648 2nd jab 27,099 42,677 38,650 49,659

Yamaguchi Pref Over 65s (Total 460,000) May 9 May 16 May 23 May 30 1st jab 7138 35,540 66,402 114,017 (24.5%) 2nd jab 698 2578 6232 7097 (1.5%)

Okayama Pref Health Workers (Total 80,000) May 7 May 14 May 21 May 28 1st jab 51,696 64,248 72,730 84,431 2nd jab 17,297 26,510 41,319 47,390

Okayama Pref Over 65s (Total 560,000) May 9 May 16 May 23 May 30 1st jab 2367 6330 43,884 111,048 (19.6%) 2nd jab 126 874 2268 3908 (0.7%)

Shimane Pref Health Workers (Total 26,000) May 7 May 14 May 21 May 28 1st jab 20,664 24,374 27,862 31,669,281 2nd jab 7340 10,671 17,507 19,299

Hiroshima Pref Over 65s (Total 23,000) May 9 May 16 May 23 May 30 1st jab 9158 8891 14,803 30,834 (13.4%) 2nd jab 698 803 2651 4824 (1.9%)

Tottori Pref Health Workers (Total 25,000) May 7 May 14 May 21 May 28 1st jab 17,980 19,833 19,495 20,393 2nd jab 7057 10,934 14,465 15,485

Tottori Pref Over 65s (Total 815,000) May 9 May 16 May 23 May 30 1st jab 9158 11,010 20,196 39,814 (22.5%) 2nd jab 19 1864 4272 6523 (3.7%)

