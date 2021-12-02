COVID-19 Booster Shots Roll Out Begins in Chugoku Region

The roll out of COVID-19 vaccination booster shots began in the five Chugoku region prefectures this week.

In line with the policy of administering third shots eight months after the completion of the first two shots (although this is being reconsidered[ja] in light of the threat of the Omicron variant), booster shots will be given to health care staff first.

It is expected that booster shots for those 65 years and older years will begin in January. Source Chugoku Shinbun[ja]

The president of Hiroshima University has also announced that the university will start offering booster shots to students, faculty and staff from the end of March next year. The university was one of the first places in Hiroshima Prefecture to offer vaccinations to people under 65 in June this year. Interestingly, the Chugoku Shinbun reports that although 86.7% of faculty have now been vaccinated, but the percentage of students is only 76.5%. Source Chugoku Shinbun[ja]