Fireworks to light up Hiroshima’s winter skies

Hiroshima is in for a pre-planned surprise on December 11 when the skies will be filled with fireworks.

The skies above 17 locations in Hiroshima City and Hatsukaichi are to be set ablaze with a short burst of fireworks on Saturday December 11.

The event is being organized by the organizers of the Hiroshima Dream Firework Festival. The event is usually held every year summer near Hiroshima Port in Ujina, but was cancelled two years in a row due to the COVIFD-19 pandemic. To avoid the gathering of crowds that might led to an increase in infections, the locations of the 10-minute displays will not be announced in advance.

The idea is that many of Hiroshima’s residents will be able to enjoy these “surprise fireworks” from the comfort of their own home, just by looking up to the sky. If you are in Hiroshima or Hatsukaichi on December 11 and feel in need of a Saturday night surprise, cast your eyes upwards at around 8pm and you might get lucky.

The displays will go ahead even if it rains, but they may be cancelled in the event of strong winds.

URL: www.minato-yumehanabi.com/