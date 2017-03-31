Wine on the counter at Conami in Hiroshima Japan
Nightlife wine bar 

Wine and Beer Conami

Judith Cotelle 494 Views 0 Comment , , , ,

A very well stocked wine bar in the drinking district popular with a more “mature” clientele. [日本語]

Imazu-san’s passion for “mariage”, the pairing food with wine, discovered while working in his family’s restaurant, led him to open his own wine bar 9 years ago.

Iwasa-san at Conami

Imazau likes to talk with his customers who are mostly middle-aged wine lovers. He explains, for instance, how the taste of a wine can change depending on the shape of the glass. He helps customer better describe their tastes more accurately and prides himself on finding which of his 200 plus bottles is most suited to each customer.

Counter bar at Conami

Among the small European dishes and large selection of cheeses he serves, the most popular is the plate of French unpasteurized milk raclette, melted in an authentic machine right in front of you.

Conami raclette
Conami plated raclette

Lighting is very subdued, but warm and there is a broad counter, a small room with a table and a hori-gotatsu room for up to 10 people which, with lots of green, burgundy and yellow hues, has an air of Amélie Poulain.

Conami seating 2

Conami also usually has some of Japan’s best craft beers, Minoh stout or double IPA, on tap.

Don’t miss: The exquisite Amarone, Italian wine made of partially dried grapes.

MInoh Double IPA

Opening hours: 18:00-14:00
Closed: Mondays

Address: 3-6 Yagenbori, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima-ken
Address in Japanese: 〒730-0027 広島県広島市中区薬研堀３−６
Tel: 082-246-9005
URL: http://conami-hiroshima.com/

Judith Cotelle

http://www.jud-hiroshima.com/

You May Also Like

Kanak Indian Izakaya & Dining

jjwalsh 1

Enjoint Bar Cover

Windcheater 0

Concept Ramen on Hondori

MalachyB 0

Leave a Reply