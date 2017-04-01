State of the Cherry Blossoms in Hiroshima
News 

State of the Cherry Blossoms 2017

We’ll endeavor to keep you updated on how this year’s cherry blossoms are progressing.

The progression goes

Budding >> Starting to bloom >> 50% >> 70% >> Full Bloom >> Starting to fall

Updated April 6

Location Blossom status
Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park 50%
Shukkei-en Garden 50%
Hiroshima Castle Starting to bloom
Hijiyama Park 50%/td>
Miyajima 70%
Eba-yama Park 70%
Hiroshima Botanical Gardens Starting to bloom
Kintai-kyo Bridge 50%
Senko-ji Park (Onomichi) Starting to bloom
Haji Dam Budding
Fukuyama Castle 50%
Ozekiyama Park (Miyoshi) Starting to bloom
Ueno Park (Shobara) Budding

