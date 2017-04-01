State of the Cherry Blossoms 2017
We’ll endeavor to keep you updated on how this year’s cherry blossoms are progressing.
The progression goes
Budding >> Starting to bloom >> 50% >> 70% >> Full Bloom >> Starting to fall
Updated April 6
|Location
|Blossom status
|Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park
|50%
|Shukkei-en Garden
|50%
|Hiroshima Castle
|Starting to bloom
|Hijiyama Park
|50%/td>
|Miyajima
|70%
|Eba-yama Park
|70%
|Hiroshima Botanical Gardens
|Starting to bloom
|Kintai-kyo Bridge
|50%
|Senko-ji Park (Onomichi)
|Starting to bloom
|Haji Dam
|Budding
|Fukuyama Castle
|50%
|Ozekiyama Park (Miyoshi)
|Starting to bloom
|Ueno Park (Shobara)
|Budding