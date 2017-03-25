O-dashi-no-kaori set meal 2
O-dashi-no-kaori

O-dashi-no-kaori [おだしの香り] is a smoke free lunch place that specializes in dashi o-chazuke (rice with one of various toppings over which you pour dashi soup stock) .

It is bright and relaxing place with minimalistic decor, white white walls, wooden furniture and design lightings, large windows and a tall pachira plant.

O-dashi-no-kaori exterior
O-dashi-no-kaori interior

They offer 6 different toppings:

  • Grilled onigiri rice ball
  • Anago conger eel and omelet strips
  • Pickled salmon
  • Shrimp, clam, and fish cake
  • Salmon flakes with Hiroshima Hiroshima-na greens
  • Fish cake with Hiroshima Hiroshima-na greens
  • Ikura Cod roe with Hiroshima Hiroshima-na greens

You can buy just the bowl (¥520~¥700) or the set lunch which includes 2 small side dishes and Japanese pickles (¥700-¥900). My o-chazuke came with a seaweed salad and some juicy chicken the first time and octopus potato salad and hamburger steak on my second visit.

O-dashi-no-kaori set meal

It is recommended that you start by tucking into your rice bowl as is and add the dashi stock when you are about halfway done.

O-dashi-no-kaori rice bowl close up

Pay and order by buying a ticket from the vending machine on the right as you enter.

It’s really healthy and refreshing and, though it may seem like quite a light lunch, it keeps me full until dinner.

Opening hours: 11:30 until sold out
Closed: Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays

Address: 2F Floor-N Bldg, 8-1 Hatchobori, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi
Tel: 082-222-5505

