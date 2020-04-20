First coronavirus death in Hiroshima Pref reported as cases reach 200 in Chugoku region

April 20, 2020

Hiroshima Prefecture announced the first confirmed death as a result of coronavirus in the prefecture last night. New coronavirus cases were also confirmed in Fukuyama and an unannounced location in Hiroshima Prefecture as well as in Okayama and Matsue, April 19.

The total number of cases in Hiroshima Prefecture now stands at 132 and at 200 across the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku region.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of April 19, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 132 30 19 16 3 +2 +0 +1 +1 +0

First death due to coronavirus in Hiroshima Prefecture

The first death due to coronavirus in Hiroshima Prefecture is a woman in her 80s in Miyoshi in the north of the prefecture. She is thought to be part of the currently 35-person cluster centered on the Miyoshi day care center for the elderly. At the request of the woman’s family, progression of symptoms and underlying conditions are being withheld.

At a press conference, Hiroshima governor Yuzaki Hideaki expressed his sadness at the news and reaffirmed his call for the people of Hiroshima to do all they can to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Fukuyama’s 16th 21st case of coronavirus was also announced yesterday. A man in his 40s is sad to be in stable condition. He is said not to have had any contact with any of the other 20 people in Fukuyama to have tested positive so far and it is unknown where he came into contact with the virus.

Details of another confirmed case of coronavirus in Hiroshima Prefecture have not been released. More information will be forthcoming if agreement with the person in question is achieved.

Sources: Chugoku Shinbun | Sanyo News

Matsue bar cluster continues to expand

Another employee of bar BUZZ in Matsue, Shimane Pref has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the 16th case of coronavirus confirmed in Shimane Prefecture.

According to Matsue City, the man in his 20s tested negative for coronavirus on April 10, but developed a fever on April 16 while self-isolating at home. He is the 13th in a cluster of staff and customers of the bar.

The mother and pre-school child of two employees, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s from Yonago in Tottori Prefecture have also been linked to this cluster.

Authorities announced that testing at the childcare facility attended by the pre-school boy has been completed and all staff and tested children have tested negative for coronavirus.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

New case in Okayama, concern about online harassment

A family member of a woman in her 20s who tested positive for coronavirus on April 17 has also tested positive, it was announced yesterday. Three other members of the same family who all live together have tested negative. Citing the prospect of being harassed online, the family strongly requested that details about age and gender be withheld. Testing of the 14 close contacts of the woman in her 20s who tested positive on April 17 are continuing.

Okayama City also announced that one coronavirus patient was discharged from hospital on April 18. This brings the total of coronavirus patients so far discharged in Okayama Prefecture to 4.

Source: Sanyo News

