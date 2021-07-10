attempted robbery at hiroshima station convenience store
Attempted robbery at Hiroshima Station

Paul Walsh 181 Views 0 Comment

A 66 year old Kure man was arrested on July 9 after attempting to rob the 7-11 convenience store on the 2nd Floor concourse on the Hiroshima Station.

The man entered the store at about 10pm on Friday night and demanded the cashier give him money from the register while brandishing a box cutter. The cashier handed over ¥50,000 in cash, but the manager managed to apprehend the man in the act and he was later arrested by police.

Local trains had been cancelled all day due to heavy rain, but the Shinkansen Line was running. No injuries were sustained by any of the convenience store employees.

Source: RCC News

Paul Walsh

Paul arrived in Hiroshima "for a few months" back in 1996. He is the co-founder of GetHiroshima.com and loves running in the mountains.

