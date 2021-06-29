Shark sighting at Yamaguchi beach

What appears to be a hammerhead shark was sighted in the water off Tonomi Swimming Beach in the city of Hofu in Yamaguchi Prefecture on June 27.

A man visiting the beach noticed the shark about 10m offshore on the morning of June 27. The shark is said to have been about 1.2m in length and from the distinctive head shape it is thought to be a hammerhead shark.

Swim season was due to start on July, and, although hammerhead sharks are generally wary of people, authorities are asking the public to stay out of the water until July 17.

Tonomi Swimming Beach [富海海水浴場]



Source Chugoku Shinbun

June 29, 2021