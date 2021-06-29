Shark sighting at Yamaguchi beach
What appears to be a hammerhead shark was sighted in the water off Tonomi Swimming Beach in the city of Hofu in Yamaguchi Prefecture on June 27.
A man visiting the beach noticed the shark about 10m offshore on the morning of June 27. The shark is said to have been about 1.2m in length and from the distinctive head shape it is thought to be a hammerhead shark.
海水浴場にサメ 防府の富海https://t.co/DqpHnxP7jk
防府市が、富海海水浴場でサメの目撃情報があったと発表しました。７月16日まで海水浴場での遊泳を禁じ、３日に予定していた海開きを17日に延期しました#富海海水浴場 #富海海水浴場にサメ pic.twitter.com/IikJLq71Pm
— 中国新聞 (@ChugokuShimbun) June 29, 2021
Swim season was due to start on July, and, although hammerhead sharks are generally wary of people, authorities are asking the public to stay out of the water until July 17.
Tonomi Swimming Beach [富海海水浴場]
Source Chugoku Shinbun
June 29, 2021