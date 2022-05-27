4th round of COVID vaccination coupons start to go out in Hiroshima City

May 28, 2022

Hiroshima City started sending out coupons for the fourth dose COVID-19 vaccination to people aged 60 and older on May 27.

The envelopes are green in color to distinguish them from the previous ones and going out at least five months after the coupons for the third vaccination. one he target population this time is people aged 60 or older who have received their third vaccination approximately five months or more after the first one.

People between the ages of 18 and 60 who have an underlying medical condition are also eligible for the fourth round of vaccinations, but the method and schedule of distributing the coupons is still being coordinated.

Source: RCC News