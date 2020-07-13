4 new Covid-19 cases in Hiroshima City, 1 in Tottori Pref

July 13, 2020

4 new cases of Covid-19 in Hiroshima City have been announced since we published our last update yesterday afternoon. Tottori also announced its 5th case so far.

4 new cases of Covid-19 in Hiroshima City

The first was announced late Sunday, July 12. No personal details concerning the patient (Hiroshima Case #94) have been released. The patient developed a 38º fever on July 9 and visited 2 different medical facilities on July 10 and 11. They were admitted to Funairi Hospital on the morning of July 12. Today, July 13, a family member and a friend (Hiroshima City Cases #95 & #96) of this patient also tested positive for the virus and are also now in Funairi Hospital. All three patients are reported to be exhibiting light symptoms.

Also announced today, is one more positive case (Hiroshima Case #97) connected to the RCC producer (Hiroshima City Case #88) announced July 10. The man is reported to have worked with the RCC producer for the whole day on July 5. He developed a fever on July 9 and was tested on July 12.

There are currently 11 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in Hiroshima Prefecture.

City officials also announced that 14 people deemed to have come into close contact with the city employee in her 20s who attended a stage show in Tokyo which is at the heart of a cluster of Covid-19 cases (see yesterday’s post) have all tested negative for the virus.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun | Chugoku Shinbun

Tokyo man tests positive for Covid-19 in Tottori

A Tokyo man in his 30s has tested positive for Covid-19 in Tottori. It is the prefecture’s 5th case since the pandemic began.

The man traveled from Tokyo with a colleague by Shinkansen, transferring to the Yagumo express train which arrived at Yonago at 14:20 on July 10. He worked at Daisen Town Chamber of Commerce, assisting with the setting up of the government business subsidy program, until July 12 , during which time he also met with 9 people from Hiroshima Prefecture. He underwent a test on July 12 after he was informed that one of 4 friends with whom he had had dinner on July 5 in Kanagawa had tested positive for Covid-19.

Tottori Prefectural governor appealed for anyone planning to travel to Tottori from Tokyo who is feeling at all unwell, reconsider their plans.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

See all our posts related to the coronavirus pandemic here