2nd nurse on coronavirus ward infected, school closures extended, April 28

April 29, 2020

6 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Chugoku region were announced yesterday, 5 in Hiroshima City and one in Shimane Prefecture. A 2nd nurse at the Funairi Hospital coronavirus ward has tested positive. School closures extended.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (as of 11 pm April 28) in Hiroshima Prefecture is now 154 and 234 across the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku Region.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of April 26, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 154 32 22 23 3 +5 +0 +0 +1 +0 2 deaths

2nd nurse on coronavirus ward tests positive in Hiroshima

A 2nd nurse working on the coronavirus ward at Funairi Hospital in Hiroshima City has tested positive for coronavirus. This follows the first nurse to test positive for the virus on April 26. Both are believed to be hospital-acquired infections.

The latest case developed a fever and lost their sense of smell and taste on April 26 . They were tested the next day and are currently hospitalized with light symptoms. Authorities think it likely that the infection is a result of interaction with coronavirus patients rather than between health workers.

23 nursing staff and 5 doctors are assigned to the ward and, other than the 2 nurses so far announced, all have been tested with negative results. The health of all staff will continue to be carefully monitored.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Saeki-ku cluster continues to grow

3 more residents (2 men in their 20s and a man in his 50s) of the Kenshinen residential care facility for people with learning disabilities in Saeki-ku, Hiroshima City have tested positive for coronavirus, it was announced yesterday. This brings the number of cases of coronavirus connected with this facility to 59.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Infant boy is Shimane Prefecture’s 23 case

An infant from the same household in Izumo as a man in his 30s who tested positive for coronavirus on April 25 has also been confirmed to have the virus. The man is a customer of the Matsue bar at the center of Shimane Prefecture’s coronavirus cluster. 5 other members of the Izumo household tested positive on April 26. The child is reported to have not attended any child care facilities.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

School closures extended

Hiroshima Prefecture and Hiroshima City governments have announced their intention to extend the closure of schools under their jurisdiction from May 6 to the end of the month (Jinseki-kogen and Otake are to announce their decision on April 30).

Okayama Prefecture has also extended closure of the schools under its jurisdiction until May 31.

Yamaguchi Prefectural school school closures have been extended to May 24 and 11 city and town governments have followed suit. Iwakuni City and 4 other administrative districts have yet to make a decision.

No announcement has come from Shimane and Tottori Prefecture is still planning for its students to return to school on May 7.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

