2nd coronavirus death in Hiroshima, 2 new cases in Okayama April 24

A second person in Hiroshima has died from coronavirus it was announced yesterday. 2 new cases were reported in Okayama. Yamaguchi announced cash subsidies for the restaurant industry and little sweetener for pachinko parlors.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (as of 11 pm April 24) in Hiroshima Prefecture remains at 144 and is now 225 across the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku Region. There have been 2 deaths so far.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of April 24, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 144 31 21 16 3 +0 [+ 1 death] +0 +2 +0 +0 2 deaths

2nd coronavirus death confirmed in Hiroshima Prefecture

Hiroshima Prefectural government announced the prefecture’s 2nd coronavirus death yesterday. The deceased is reported to be an elderly hospital patient, but, in line with the family’s wishes, no other any details have been released.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Okayama Pref

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Okayama Prefecture yesterday.

A woman in her 60s who lives in Okayama City is the wife of a man in his 70s who tested positive for the virus on April 14. She tested negative on April 15, but was retested after she developed a cough and other symptoms from April 22. The woman is resting at home with light symptoms.

The second case is a Tsuyama woman in her 50s who works part-time at a “home center” in Innoshō. After developing a fever on April 13, her temperature dropped, only for it to rise again to 38º on April 20. Signs of pneumonia where discovered on a hospital visit and she was subsequently tested for coronavirus.

The woman’s symptoms are described as light, but she is to be admitted to hospital today. She is reported to have stayed at home most of the time since April 12 and 2 family members are to be tested for coronavirus today. 47 other people are said to work at the same “home center” which is now temporarily closed for disinfection.

Okayama City also announced that 2 coronavirus patients had also been discharged from hospital, making a total of 7.

Source: Sanyo News

Yamaguchi Pref pledges cash payment to all restaurants

Judging that all dining establishments have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Yamaguchi Prefectural government has announced that it will make payments of ¥100,000 to each business as part of its local relief package. Pachinko parlors, some of which have been reluctant to play their part in flattening the curve, will receive a payment of up to ¥300,000 if they accede to the local government’s request to shut off their machines until May 6.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

See all our posts related to the coronavirus pandemic here.