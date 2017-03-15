Kids will love blowing off steam in this playground next to the Okuda Genso-Sayume Museum and Miyoshi Winery.

We visited the Miyoshi Play Kingdom [みよしあそびの王国] playground on a cold rainy day and our kids still had a blast on all the soaking wet slides and climbing apparatus (before you call child protection services we did head to Kimita Onsen to warm up afterwards). We literally had to drag our 10 year old away and our 14 year old shed his adolescent angst and became a kid again on the zip line.

For families with young kids that live in Hiroshima city in particular, this park alone makes a trip out to Miyoshi worthwhile. While the neighboring Miyoshi Winery (the park has a few alcohol-themed things to play on) is a bit underwhelming, also next door, the Okuda-Genso Sayume Art Museum often hosts interesting special exhibitions and Miyoshi Torretta has a great farmer’s market, bakery and restaurant for lunch. All in all, not a bad place for an half day of family fun at all.

If you are driving, Bihoku Hillside Park is just a short hop form Shobara IC which is one more exit along on the Chugoku Expressway.