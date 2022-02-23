Hiroshima Carp tickets go on sale March 8

Tickets for the Hiroshima Carp 2022 season official home games will go on sale March 8.

All seats will be available, with spacing of spectators due to COVID-19 being discontinued.

Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis from 8am on the 8th of March. Fans can buy tickets for up to 6 home games at time and reserve up to 50 seats per game.

Tickets will be available online and at convenience stores and ticket agencies. 7-11’s ticket service will run a lottery, however, with winners announced on March 11. No tickets will be sold at the stadium.

Creation of an ID is needed to buy tickets through the Carp website here.

Some tickets for pre-season open games are still available at 7 Ticket

