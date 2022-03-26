Miyajima torii gate restoration to be completed by end of 2022

Itsukushima Shrine has announced that restoration of its great “floating” torii gate will be completed by the end of this year.

We receive many messages and emails inquiring about when the restorations of the UNESCO World Heritage Site’s vermillion gateway that stands in the sea. We can finally confirm that that the scaffolding is planned to come down before 2023 new year celebrations after 3 years of restoration work.

Restoration work began on the shrine gate In 2019. Some of the corroded pillars were reinforced with stainless steel rings to improve earthquake resistance, hiwadabuki (cypress bark) roofing and copper plates have also been replaced replaced. The completion date has far been listed as “undecided” but the shrine announced on March 25 that scaffolding will be removed after the painting work is completed by the end of the year.

There had been speculation that the work could go on for years, so it’s some good news and we are sure that many of the businesses will be relieved after what has been an extremely tough 2 years due to the pandemic. Motoaki Nosaka, the chief priest at Itsukushima Shrine also seems excited, saying that, “We will proceed with the construction work with solemnity until the end.” Chugoku Shinbun