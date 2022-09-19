Miyajima Tide Times 2022

Time your visit to Miyajima to maximum effect by checking our Miyajima tide timetables for when you can see the great shrine gate at both high and low tide.



Go straight to the Miyajima tide timetables.

Itsukushima Shrine and it’s giant O-torii gate at high tide is one of Japan’s most iconic sights. The torii gate looks amazing in its apparent “floating” state, and it’s quite something to walk through the corridors of Itsukushima Shrine with the water lapping up through the floor boards.

Please note that he great shrine gate is currently undergoing a major renovation project and will be undercover until at least the summer of 2020 the end of 2022.

At low tide, we love to walk out to the torii gate. Looking up from below you can truly appreciate its bulk and get a closer look at its design. You can peeking under the shrine buildings themselves at low tide too.

The time between high and low tides varies, but is usually around 6 or 7 hours. If you time your visit right you may be able to catch both tides with a tour of the rest of Miyajima – visiting Daisho-in Temple, climbing Mt Misen etc – in between.

Miyajima 2020 Tide Tables

The great O-torii shrine gate appears to float when the tide level is over 250cm.

You can walk out to the O-torii shrine gate when the tide level is below 100cm

Tides shown are for Hiroshima Bay so actual conditions at Itsukushima Shrine may be slightly earlier than shown

Tide level show in cm

October 2022

Date Tide type High tide Low tide Time Level Time Level Time Level Time Level 10/1 Half 24:11 330 13:07 339 06:35 50 19:04 151 10/2 Neap 24:42 306 14:05 317 07:15 87 19:58 184 10/3 Neap 01:21 278 15:35 299 08:10 91 21:38 207 10/4 Neap 02:31 250 17:32 305 09:45 110 – – 10/5 Long 04:55 244 18:50 325 24:02 193 11:44 105 10/6 Transitional 16:38 271 19:41 347 01:08 160 13:02 82 10/7 Half 07:39 307 20:22 362 01:52 125 13:56 60 10/8 Half 08:26 339 20:57 371 02:30 94 14:41 47 10/9 Spring 09:08 362 21:30 373 03:06 68 15:20 45 10/10 Spring 09:46 375 22:01 369 03:40 49 15:56 53 10/11 Spring 10:23 377 22:30 360 04:12 37 16:30 69 10/12 Spring 10:59 371 22:57 347 04:44 33 17:03 91 10/13 Half 11:34 359 23:22 330 05:14 36 17:34 115 10/14 Half 12:10 343 23:47 311 05:43 46 18:05 140 10/15 Half – – 12:47 324 06:11 62 18:38 164 10/16 Half 24:12 289 13:30 304 06:42 82 19:17 187 10/17 Neap 24:41 264 24:33 284 07:19 106 20:22 206 10/18 Neap 01:23 239 16:30 277 08:15 131 23:39 202 10/19 Neap 03:05 218 18:00 287 10:20 145 – – 10/20 Long 05:57 230 18:55 303 24:44 177 12:07 113 10/21 Transitional 07:00 261 19:33 320 01:20 149 13:05 112 10/22 Half 07:42 293 20:05 336 01:49 121 13:49 91 10/23 Half 08:19 323 20:36 348 02:18 93 14:26 75 10/24 Spring 08:55 349 21:06 356 02:48 66 15:02 65 10/25 Spring 09:31 368 21:37 359 03:19 43 15:38 63 10/26 Spring 10:08 379 22:09 356 03:51 24 16:14 71 10/27 Half 10:47 382 22:41 347 04:25 11 16:51 85 10/28 Half 11:28 376 23:14 333 05:00 8 17:29 106 10/29 Half 12:11 362 23:48 313 05:37 14 18:11 132 10/30 Half – – 13:01 342 06:17 30 18:58 158 10/31 Neap 24:27 289 14:03 320 07:03 54 20:03 180

November 2022

Date Tide type High tide Low tide Time Level Time Level Time Level Time Level 11/1 Neap 01:19 263 15:28 305 08:06 83 21:47 186 11/2 Neap 02:49 242 17:03 306 09:42 104 23:32 166 11/3 Long 04:57 246 18:14 317 11:23 105 – – 11/4 Transitional 06:25 274 19:05 330 24:36 133 12:38 94 11/5 Half 07:23 307 19:47 339 01:22 99 13:33 83 11/6 Half 08:10 334 20:23 344 02:01 69 14:18 77 11/7 Spring 08:51 354 20:56 344 02:37 45 14:57 79 11/8 Spring 09:29 364 21:27 340 03:11 28 15:33 87 11/9 Spring 10:05 366 21:56 332 03:44 19 16:08 98 11/10 Spring 10:41 362 22:24 323 04:15 17 16:41 112 11/11 Half 11:16 353 22:51 311 04:45 22 17:13 126 11/12 Half 11:50 341 23:19 297 05:15 31 17:45 141 11/13 Half 12:27 327 23:49 279 05:45 46 18:21 155 11/14 Half – – 13:07 311 06:18 65 19:03 168 11/15 Neap 24:25 260 13:58 295 06:56 86 20:02 179 11/16 Neap 01:13 239 15:06 283 07:48 109 21:42 180 11/17 Neap 02:32 223 16:31 281 09:07 128 23:21 163 11/18 Long 04:41 226 17:41 288 10:49 132 – – 11/19 Transitional 06:09 250 18:32 301 24:17 137 12:09 122 11/20 Half 07:04 283 19:13 314 24:58 106 13:05 108 11/21 Neap 07:48 315 19:51 324 01:35 74 13:51 95 11/22 Spring 08:29 343 20:27 331 02:10 43 14:33 87 11/23 Spring 09:10 364 21:03 334 02:47 17 15:14 86 11/24 Spring 09:52 376 21:39 333 03:24 -3 15:55 91 11/25 Spring 10:35 378 22:17 327 04:02 -15 16:36 102 11/26 Half 11:20 373 22:57 317 04:43 -16 17:20 115 11/27 Half 12:07 361 23:40 302 05:26 -8 18:07 130 11/28 Half – – 12:59 344 06:12 11 19:00 143 11/29 Half 24:29 283 13:56 326 07:04 36 20:02 151 11/30 Neap 01:30 263 15:02 311 08:04 65 21:18 150

December 2022