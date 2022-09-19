fbpx
Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima at high tide
Miyajima Museums & Attractions 

Miyajima Tide Times 2022

Time your visit to Miyajima to maximum effect by checking our Miyajima tide timetables for when you can see the great shrine gate at both high and low tide.

Go straight to the Miyajima tide timetables.

Itsukushima Shrine and it’s giant O-torii gate at high tide is one of Japan’s most iconic sights. The torii gate looks amazing in its apparent “floating” state, and it’s quite something to walk through the corridors of Itsukushima Shrine with the water lapping up through the floor boards.

Please note that he great shrine gate is currently undergoing a major renovation project and will be undercover until at least the summer of 2020 the end of 2022.

At low tide, we love to walk out to the torii gate. Looking up from below you can truly appreciate its bulk and get a closer look at its design. You can peeking under the shrine buildings themselves at low tide too.

The time between high and low tides varies, but is usually around 6 or 7 hours. If you time your visit right you may be able to catch both tides with a tour of the rest of Miyajima – visiting Daisho-in Temple, climbing Mt Misen etc – in between.

 

Miyajima 2020 Tide Tables

  • The great O-torii shrine gate appears to float when the tide level is over 250cm.
  • You can walk out to the O-torii shrine gate when the tide level is below 100cm
  • Tides shown are for Hiroshima Bay so actual conditions at Itsukushima Shrine may be slightly earlier than shown
  • Tide level show in cm 

 

October 2022

Date Tide type High tide Low tide
Time Level Time Level Time Level Time Level
10/1 Half 24:11 330 13:07 339 06:35 50 19:04 151
10/2 Neap 24:42 306 14:05 317 07:15 87 19:58 184
10/3 Neap 01:21 278 15:35 299 08:10 91 21:38 207
10/4 Neap 02:31 250 17:32 305 09:45 110
10/5 Long 04:55 244 18:50 325 24:02 193 11:44 105
10/6 Transitional 16:38 271 19:41 347 01:08 160 13:02 82
10/7 Half 07:39 307 20:22 362 01:52 125 13:56 60
10/8 Half 08:26 339 20:57 371 02:30 94 14:41 47
10/9 Spring 09:08 362 21:30 373 03:06 68 15:20 45
10/10 Spring 09:46 375 22:01 369 03:40 49 15:56 53
10/11 Spring 10:23 377 22:30 360 04:12 37 16:30 69
10/12 Spring 10:59 371 22:57 347 04:44 33 17:03 91
10/13 Half 11:34 359 23:22 330 05:14 36 17:34 115
10/14 Half 12:10 343 23:47 311 05:43 46 18:05 140
10/15 Half 12:47 324 06:11 62 18:38 164
10/16 Half 24:12 289 13:30 304 06:42 82 19:17 187
10/17 Neap 24:41 264 24:33 284 07:19 106 20:22 206
10/18 Neap 01:23 239 16:30 277 08:15 131 23:39 202
10/19 Neap 03:05 218 18:00 287 10:20 145
10/20 Long 05:57 230 18:55 303 24:44 177 12:07 113
10/21 Transitional 07:00 261 19:33 320 01:20 149 13:05 112
10/22 Half 07:42 293 20:05 336 01:49 121 13:49 91
10/23 Half 08:19 323 20:36 348 02:18 93 14:26 75
10/24 Spring 08:55 349 21:06 356 02:48 66 15:02 65
10/25 Spring 09:31 368 21:37 359 03:19 43 15:38 63
10/26 Spring 10:08 379 22:09 356 03:51 24 16:14 71
10/27 Half 10:47 382 22:41 347 04:25 11 16:51 85
10/28 Half 11:28 376 23:14 333 05:00 8 17:29 106
10/29 Half 12:11 362 23:48 313 05:37 14 18:11 132
10/30 Half 13:01 342 06:17 30 18:58 158
10/31 Neap 24:27 289 14:03 320 07:03 54 20:03 180

 

November 2022

Date Tide type High tide Low tide
Time Level Time Level Time Level Time Level
11/1 Neap 01:19 263 15:28 305 08:06 83 21:47 186
11/2 Neap 02:49 242 17:03 306 09:42 104 23:32 166
11/3 Long 04:57 246 18:14 317 11:23 105
11/4 Transitional 06:25 274 19:05 330 24:36 133 12:38 94
11/5 Half 07:23 307 19:47 339 01:22 99 13:33 83
11/6 Half 08:10 334 20:23 344 02:01 69 14:18 77
11/7 Spring 08:51 354 20:56 344 02:37 45 14:57 79
11/8 Spring 09:29 364 21:27 340 03:11 28 15:33 87
11/9 Spring 10:05 366 21:56 332 03:44 19 16:08 98
11/10 Spring 10:41 362 22:24 323 04:15 17 16:41 112
11/11 Half 11:16 353 22:51 311 04:45 22 17:13 126
11/12 Half 11:50 341 23:19 297 05:15 31 17:45 141
11/13 Half 12:27 327 23:49 279 05:45 46 18:21 155
11/14 Half 13:07 311 06:18 65 19:03 168
11/15 Neap 24:25 260 13:58 295 06:56 86 20:02 179
11/16 Neap 01:13 239 15:06 283 07:48 109 21:42 180
11/17 Neap 02:32 223 16:31 281 09:07 128 23:21 163
11/18 Long 04:41 226 17:41 288 10:49 132
11/19 Transitional 06:09 250 18:32 301 24:17 137 12:09 122
11/20 Half 07:04 283 19:13 314 24:58 106 13:05 108
11/21 Neap 07:48 315 19:51 324 01:35 74 13:51 95
11/22 Spring 08:29 343 20:27 331 02:10 43 14:33 87
11/23 Spring 09:10 364 21:03 334 02:47 17 15:14 86
11/24 Spring 09:52 376 21:39 333 03:24 -3 15:55 91
11/25 Spring 10:35 378 22:17 327 04:02 -15 16:36 102
11/26 Half 11:20 373 22:57 317 04:43 -16 17:20 115
11/27 Half 12:07 361 23:40 302 05:26 -8 18:07 130
11/28 Half 12:59 344 06:12 11 19:00 143
11/29 Half 24:29 283 13:56 326 07:04 36 20:02 151
11/30 Neap 01:30 263 15:02 311 08:04 65 21:18 150
                   

 

December 2022

Date Tide type High tide Low tide
Time Level Time Level Time Level Time Level
12/1 Neap 02:50 249 16:13 302 09:18 91 22:40 135
12/2 Neap 04:29 249 17:22 300 10:42 108 23:50 110
12/3 Long 05:57 267 18:19 301 12:01 115
12/4 Transitional 07:02 291 19:06 304 24:05 82 13:04 114
12/5 Half 07:53 314 19:47 306 01:30 56 13:54 113
12/6 Half 08:36 332 20:23 306 02:09 36 14:38 113
12/7 Spring 09:16 343 20:57 305 02:46 21 15:17 115
12/8 Spring 09:53 347 21:29 303 03:21 13 15:53 118
12/9 Spring 10:29 346 22:00 300 03:54 11 16:27 122
12/10 Spring 11:04 342 22:32 295 04:26 14 17:01 126
12/11 Half 11:38 335 23:05 288 04:59 20 17:35 130
12/12 Half 12:13 327 23:40 278 05:32 30 18:11 134
12/13 Half 12:49 317 06:07 44 18:51 139
12/14 Half 24:19 265 13:29 307 06:45 60 19:37 142
12/15 Neap 01:05 250 14:15 296 07:29 80 20:33 143
12/16 Neap 02:04 237 15:08 286 08:23 100 21:40 136
12/17 Neap 03:25 232 16:11 280 09:32 118 22:53 120
12/18 Long 05:02 242 17:16 280 10:56 128 23:56 93
12/19 Transitional  06:19 268 18:13 285 12:15 127
12/20 Half 07:17 298 19:03 292 24:47 63 13:17 120
12/21 Half 08:07 326 19:49 299 01:34 32 14:09 113
12/22 Spring 08:55 348 20:34 306 02:19 5 14:57 108
12/23 Spring 09:42 363 21:19 311 03:04 -16 15:44 106
12/24 Spring 10:29 369 22:05 313 03:49 -29 16:30 106
12/25 Transitional 11:16 368 22:53 311 04:36 -33 17:16 107
12/26 Half 12:02 361 23:41 305 05:23 -26 18:03 108
12/27 Half 12:48 349 06:10 -11 18:51 109
12/28 Half 24:31 294 13:35 333 06:58 14 19:42 110
12/29 Neap 01:26 278 14:23 315 07:47 47 20:37 109
12/30 Neap 02:28 261 15:15 296 08:41 83 21:41 105
12/31 Neap 03:46 250 16:11 280 09:45 117 22:51  93

 

