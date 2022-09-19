Miyajima Tide Times 2022
Time your visit to Miyajima to maximum effect by checking our Miyajima tide timetables for when you can see the great shrine gate at both high and low tide.

Itsukushima Shrine and it’s giant O-torii gate at high tide is one of Japan’s most iconic sights. The torii gate looks amazing in its apparent “floating” state, and it’s quite something to walk through the corridors of Itsukushima Shrine with the water lapping up through the floor boards.
Please note that he great shrine gate is currently undergoing a major renovation project and will be undercover until
the end of 2022.
At low tide, we love to walk out to the torii gate. Looking up from below you can truly appreciate its bulk and get a closer look at its design. You can peeking under the shrine buildings themselves at low tide too.
The time between high and low tides varies, but is usually around 6 or 7 hours. If you time your visit right you may be able to catch both tides with a tour of the rest of Miyajima – visiting Daisho-in Temple, climbing Mt Misen etc – in between.
Miyajima 2020 Tide Tables
- The great O-torii shrine gate appears to float when the tide level is over 250cm.
- You can walk out to the O-torii shrine gate when the tide level is below 100cm
- Tides shown are for Hiroshima Bay so actual conditions at Itsukushima Shrine may be slightly earlier than shown
- Tide level show in cm
October 2022
|Date
|Tide type
|High tide
|Low tide
|Time
|Level
|Time
|Level
|Time
|Level
|Time
|Level
|10/1
|Half
|24:11
|330
|13:07
|339
|06:35
|50
|19:04
|151
|10/2
|Neap
|24:42
|306
|14:05
|317
|07:15
|87
|19:58
|184
|10/3
|Neap
|01:21
|278
|15:35
|299
|08:10
|91
|21:38
|207
|10/4
|Neap
|02:31
|250
|17:32
|305
|09:45
|110
|–
|–
|10/5
|Long
|04:55
|244
|18:50
|325
|24:02
|193
|11:44
|105
|10/6
|Transitional
|16:38
|271
|19:41
|347
|01:08
|160
|13:02
|82
|10/7
|Half
|07:39
|307
|20:22
|362
|01:52
|125
|13:56
|60
|10/8
|Half
|08:26
|339
|20:57
|371
|02:30
|94
|14:41
|47
|10/9
|Spring
|09:08
|362
|21:30
|373
|03:06
|68
|15:20
|45
|10/10
|Spring
|09:46
|375
|22:01
|369
|03:40
|49
|15:56
|53
|10/11
|Spring
|10:23
|377
|22:30
|360
|04:12
|37
|16:30
|69
|10/12
|Spring
|10:59
|371
|22:57
|347
|04:44
|33
|17:03
|91
|10/13
|Half
|11:34
|359
|23:22
|330
|05:14
|36
|17:34
|115
|10/14
|Half
|12:10
|343
|23:47
|311
|05:43
|46
|18:05
|140
|10/15
|Half
|–
|–
|12:47
|324
|06:11
|62
|18:38
|164
|10/16
|Half
|24:12
|289
|13:30
|304
|06:42
|82
|19:17
|187
|10/17
|Neap
|24:41
|264
|24:33
|284
|07:19
|106
|20:22
|206
|10/18
|Neap
|01:23
|239
|16:30
|277
|08:15
|131
|23:39
|202
|10/19
|Neap
|03:05
|218
|18:00
|287
|10:20
|145
|–
|–
|10/20
|Long
|05:57
|230
|18:55
|303
|24:44
|177
|12:07
|113
|10/21
|Transitional
|07:00
|261
|19:33
|320
|01:20
|149
|13:05
|112
|10/22
|Half
|07:42
|293
|20:05
|336
|01:49
|121
|13:49
|91
|10/23
|Half
|08:19
|323
|20:36
|348
|02:18
|93
|14:26
|75
|10/24
|Spring
|08:55
|349
|21:06
|356
|02:48
|66
|15:02
|65
|10/25
|Spring
|09:31
|368
|21:37
|359
|03:19
|43
|15:38
|63
|10/26
|Spring
|10:08
|379
|22:09
|356
|03:51
|24
|16:14
|71
|10/27
|Half
|10:47
|382
|22:41
|347
|04:25
|11
|16:51
|85
|10/28
|Half
|11:28
|376
|23:14
|333
|05:00
|8
|17:29
|106
|10/29
|Half
|12:11
|362
|23:48
|313
|05:37
|14
|18:11
|132
|10/30
|Half
|–
|–
|13:01
|342
|06:17
|30
|18:58
|158
|10/31
|Neap
|24:27
|289
|14:03
|320
|07:03
|54
|20:03
|180
November 2022
|Date
|Tide type
|High tide
|Low tide
|Time
|Level
|Time
|Level
|Time
|Level
|Time
|Level
|11/1
|Neap
|01:19
|263
|15:28
|305
|08:06
|83
|21:47
|186
|11/2
|Neap
|02:49
|242
|17:03
|306
|09:42
|104
|23:32
|166
|11/3
|Long
|04:57
|246
|18:14
|317
|11:23
|105
|–
|–
|11/4
|Transitional
|06:25
|274
|19:05
|330
|24:36
|133
|12:38
|94
|11/5
|Half
|07:23
|307
|19:47
|339
|01:22
|99
|13:33
|83
|11/6
|Half
|08:10
|334
|20:23
|344
|02:01
|69
|14:18
|77
|11/7
|Spring
|08:51
|354
|20:56
|344
|02:37
|45
|14:57
|79
|11/8
|Spring
|09:29
|364
|21:27
|340
|03:11
|28
|15:33
|87
|11/9
|Spring
|10:05
|366
|21:56
|332
|03:44
|19
|16:08
|98
|11/10
|Spring
|10:41
|362
|22:24
|323
|04:15
|17
|16:41
|112
|11/11
|Half
|11:16
|353
|22:51
|311
|04:45
|22
|17:13
|126
|11/12
|Half
|11:50
|341
|23:19
|297
|05:15
|31
|17:45
|141
|11/13
|Half
|12:27
|327
|23:49
|279
|05:45
|46
|18:21
|155
|11/14
|Half
|–
|–
|13:07
|311
|06:18
|65
|19:03
|168
|11/15
|Neap
|24:25
|260
|13:58
|295
|06:56
|86
|20:02
|179
|11/16
|Neap
|01:13
|239
|15:06
|283
|07:48
|109
|21:42
|180
|11/17
|Neap
|02:32
|223
|16:31
|281
|09:07
|128
|23:21
|163
|11/18
|Long
|04:41
|226
|17:41
|288
|10:49
|132
|–
|–
|11/19
|Transitional
|06:09
|250
|18:32
|301
|24:17
|137
|12:09
|122
|11/20
|Half
|07:04
|283
|19:13
|314
|24:58
|106
|13:05
|108
|11/21
|Neap
|07:48
|315
|19:51
|324
|01:35
|74
|13:51
|95
|11/22
|Spring
|08:29
|343
|20:27
|331
|02:10
|43
|14:33
|87
|11/23
|Spring
|09:10
|364
|21:03
|334
|02:47
|17
|15:14
|86
|11/24
|Spring
|09:52
|376
|21:39
|333
|03:24
|-3
|15:55
|91
|11/25
|Spring
|10:35
|378
|22:17
|327
|04:02
|-15
|16:36
|102
|11/26
|Half
|11:20
|373
|22:57
|317
|04:43
|-16
|17:20
|115
|11/27
|Half
|12:07
|361
|23:40
|302
|05:26
|-8
|18:07
|130
|11/28
|Half
|–
|–
|12:59
|344
|06:12
|11
|19:00
|143
|11/29
|Half
|24:29
|283
|13:56
|326
|07:04
|36
|20:02
|151
|11/30
|Neap
|01:30
|263
|15:02
|311
|08:04
|65
|21:18
|150
December 2022
|Date
|Tide type
|High tide
|Low tide
|Time
|Level
|Time
|Level
|Time
|Level
|Time
|Level
|12/1
|Neap
|02:50
|249
|16:13
|302
|09:18
|91
|22:40
|135
|12/2
|Neap
|04:29
|249
|17:22
|300
|10:42
|108
|23:50
|110
|12/3
|Long
|05:57
|267
|18:19
|301
|–
|–
|12:01
|115
|12/4
|Transitional
|07:02
|291
|19:06
|304
|24:05
|82
|13:04
|114
|12/5
|Half
|07:53
|314
|19:47
|306
|01:30
|56
|13:54
|113
|12/6
|Half
|08:36
|332
|20:23
|306
|02:09
|36
|14:38
|113
|12/7
|Spring
|09:16
|343
|20:57
|305
|02:46
|21
|15:17
|115
|12/8
|Spring
|09:53
|347
|21:29
|303
|03:21
|13
|15:53
|118
|12/9
|Spring
|10:29
|346
|22:00
|300
|03:54
|11
|16:27
|122
|12/10
|Spring
|11:04
|342
|22:32
|295
|04:26
|14
|17:01
|126
|12/11
|Half
|11:38
|335
|23:05
|288
|04:59
|20
|17:35
|130
|12/12
|Half
|12:13
|327
|23:40
|278
|05:32
|30
|18:11
|134
|12/13
|Half
|–
|–
|12:49
|317
|06:07
|44
|18:51
|139
|12/14
|Half
|24:19
|265
|13:29
|307
|06:45
|60
|19:37
|142
|12/15
|Neap
|01:05
|250
|14:15
|296
|07:29
|80
|20:33
|143
|12/16
|Neap
|02:04
|237
|15:08
|286
|08:23
|100
|21:40
|136
|12/17
|Neap
|03:25
|232
|16:11
|280
|09:32
|118
|22:53
|120
|12/18
|Long
|05:02
|242
|17:16
|280
|10:56
|128
|23:56
|93
|12/19
|Transitional
|06:19
|268
|18:13
|285
|–
|–
|12:15
|127
|12/20
|Half
|07:17
|298
|19:03
|292
|24:47
|63
|13:17
|120
|12/21
|Half
|08:07
|326
|19:49
|299
|01:34
|32
|14:09
|113
|12/22
|Spring
|08:55
|348
|20:34
|306
|02:19
|5
|14:57
|108
|12/23
|Spring
|09:42
|363
|21:19
|311
|03:04
|-16
|15:44
|106
|12/24
|Spring
|10:29
|369
|22:05
|313
|03:49
|-29
|16:30
|106
|12/25
|Transitional
|11:16
|368
|22:53
|311
|04:36
|-33
|17:16
|107
|12/26
|Half
|12:02
|361
|23:41
|305
|05:23
|-26
|18:03
|108
|12/27
|Half
|–
|–
|12:48
|349
|06:10
|-11
|18:51
|109
|12/28
|Half
|24:31
|294
|13:35
|333
|06:58
|14
|19:42
|110
|12/29
|Neap
|01:26
|278
|14:23
|315
|07:47
|47
|20:37
|109
|12/30
|Neap
|02:28
|261
|15:15
|296
|08:41
|83
|21:41
|105
|12/31
|Neap
|03:46
|250
|16:11
|280
|09:45
|117
|22:51
|93
