Hiroshima Flower Festival to return in 2023, a month later than usual

The Hiroshima Flower Festival (FF) Executive Committee has announced that the Hiroshima Flower Festival will return in 2023, but will be moved from May to June so as not to interfere with preparations for next May’s G7 Summit.

The festival is usually held over 3 days during the Golden Week holiday and attracts 1.6 million people, but will be shortened to 2 days over June 10 and 11 next year. It is expected that, after a 4 year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival big parade along Hiroshima Peace Boulevard will be held once again. The Kinsai Yosakoi Parade is also planned to be held.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun