First ever death at Miyajima Boat Race

29-year-old professional powerboat racer Tatsuya Nakata died as the result of an accident in race at the Miyajima Boat Race stadium on November 6.

Nakata, 29, who was racing in the G1 category of Japan’s Kyōtei (known as BOAT RACE since 2010), collided with another fell into the water after a collision with another boast. He was then hit by a third boast. Nakata was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nakata made his boat race debut in November 2001 and rose through the ranks quickly. He made his first G1 appearance (3rd place) at Hamanako last March. At the time of his death, his prize money was in excess of 30 million yen and he was aiming to race in the sport’s top SG class.

According to the Japan Motor Boat Racing Association (Tokyo), which operates the race, this is the first fatal accident involving a racer on the Miyajima course since it opened in 1954. It is the sport’s second fatal accident this year and the 33rd since the sport began in 1952.

Sources: Chugoku Shinbun｜Nikkan Sports on Yahoo