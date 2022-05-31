4 deer hit by Geibi Line trains in the space of 90 minutes

May 31, 2022

4 deer were hit by trains on the Geibi Line that runs between Hiroshima City and Miyoshi in the space of 90 minutes on May 30.

Between around 8:00pm and 9:25pm on May 30, three local trains on the JR Geibi Line between Hesaka and Yoshita-guchi stations collided with a total of four deer. It is thought that the deer started moving en masse once yesterday’s rain had stopped.

According to JR, three trains collided with deer between Shiwa-guchi and Ibara-ichi stations and between Mukohara and Yoshita-guchi stations. A total of fourteen departures were delayed for up to about 50 minutes, affecting about 1,000 passengers. No mention has been made as to the condition of the deer.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun