Mibu Handaue rice planting festival held in Kita-hiroshima for the first time in 3 years

June 6, 2022

Mibu Hanadaue rice planting festival, designated by UNESCO as an example of Intangible Cultural Heritage, was held in Kita-hiroshima on Sunday June 5. The event, which had been cancelled for the past two years due to the COVID-19, was held without spectators in order to limit chances of infection.

On a rainy afternoon, eight oxen, decorated embroidered cloth, plowed the 8-hectare rice field. Then, around 60 people from the Mibu and Kawahigashi dengaku troupes gathered in the rice paddies to perform the ancient rite. Saotome maidens in traditional clothing planted rice as they sang to the accompaniment of taiko drums and flutes.

Local organizers hope that they will be able to welcome spectators back to the event next year.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun