Cycling Shimanami International Resident Overnight Package

It has just got easier for foreign residents to take advantage of the Cycling Shimanami 2022 special entry package.

A one-night option has been added to allow people who need to be back at work on Monday morning to take part in the Shimanami Kaido’s biggest cycling event.

Around 7000 people are expected to take part in this festival of cycling on a range of different courses. As the roads will be closed for the event, Cycling Shimanami also offers a rare opportunity to cross some of the famous bridges via the expressway.

General entry is now closed, but there are still places available to international residents of Japan. It’s a great opportunity to tick the Shimanami Kaido off your Japan bucket list, and, with lots of people around to keep you motivated and a limited number of E-bikes available to rent, it should be fun for relative beginners too!

Included in the package

・Entry to the 70km Onomichi (Mukaishima) to Imabari course

・One or two night’s hotel accommodation in Fukuyama

・Shuttle bus to the start on Mukaishima and back from the finish in Imabari

・Bicycle rental options (cross-bike and E-bike)

・Bike transportation options if using your own bike

・English language customer support by email

・No cancellation fees until end of September



Click Here For Online Reservation

Book in English, Chinese and Japanese



A few of us from GetHiroshima will also be taking part in the tour, so it would be great to say hi to you if you decide to join 🙂

A little bit of secret info, so keep this under your hats… If you have any Japanese friends who would like to join, there is a provision in the small print for one Japanese national per international resident to also join a group booking. Could be a nice way to help out a friend who didn’t make it through the general entry procedure.