Flower Festival Yosakoi Dance Parade 2018

Yosakoi Dance Parade 2018
May 6, 2018

It was beautiful weather for the Yosakoi dance parade on Children's Day – May 5th. As always, it was an exciting end to the 3 days of the Flower Festival, one of Hiroshima's most popular outdoor festivals.