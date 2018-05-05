Featured Features Festivals 

Flower Festival Yosakoi Dance Parade 2018

It was beautiful weather for the Yosakoi dance parade on Children’s Day – May 5th. As always, it was an exciting end to the 3 days of the Flower Festival, one of Hiroshima’s most popular outdoor festivals.

