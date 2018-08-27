17th Hiroshima International Animation Festival Prize Winners
Grand Prize
The Blissful Accidental Death
A man finds a drawing in an antique shop with a secret love letter from 70 years ago on the back. He takes an unusual journey to meet the author who has lived through some important events during the past century.
Director: Sergiu Negulici
Romania
15 minutes 11 seconds
https://www.facebook.com/TheBlissfulAccidentalDeath/
Hiroshima Prize
Bond
A woman who lives in complete solitude is desperately trying to find love. She meets up with a shadow creature that looks like a cat. Meanwhile, new bonds evolve as she gives birth to three kittens.
Director: Judit Wunder
10 minutes 6 seconds
Hungary
Debut Prize
Sirocco
France
6 minutes
Directors: Avril Hug, Lauren Madec, Kevin Tarpinian, Thomas Lopez, Romain Garcia
Renzo Kinoshita Prize
The Ogre
Greatly insecure about his size, a giant refrains himself from eating, terrified at the idea of revealing his gargantuan character which could compromise his place in society. During a business banquet, his true nature is put to the test.
Director: Laurene Braibant
France
9 minutes 41 seconds
Audience Prize
Catherine
A tragic comedy of a sweet little girl, who grows up to be a crazy old cat lady.
Director: Britt Raes
France, Belgium
12 minutes