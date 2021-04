Hiroshima Prefecture over 65s COVID-19 vaccination schedule

Here is a summary of dates for the start of COVID-19 vaccination reservations and start of actual vaccinations for people 65 and over across Hiroshima Prefecture as published on April 10, 2021. [Source]

Area Group Individual Reservations Vaccinations Reservations Vaccinations Hiroshima City May May TBC TBC Kure April 20 May 1 TBC TBC Takehara – – April 5 April 19 Mihara April 5 April 17 TBC TBC Onomichi Late April Mid May Late April Mid May Fukuyama May 10 May 22 TBC Early June Fuchu City Early May Mid May TBC TBC Miyoshi – – March 29 Late April Shobara March 26 April 22 TBC After July Otake April 19 May 10 TBC TBC Higashi-hiroshima May 1 May 22 April 26 May 17 Hatsukaichi May 6 May 21 TBC TBC Akitakata Late April May 23 TBC TBC Etajima – – April 7 April 19 Fuchu Town May 3 May 10 TBC Late May Kaita April 12 April 28 TBC TBC Kumano April 26 May 13 April 26 May 10 Saka March 29 April 25 TBC TBC Akiota – – April 22 Mid May Kita-hiroshima – – Late April at earliest Early May at earliest Osaki-kamijima March 5 Mid May March 5 TBC Sera – – Late April Mid April Jinseki-kōen – – April 5 April 22

As published by Chugoku Shinbun April 10, 2021. Does not include visits to vaccinate residents at elderly care facilities.

More COVID-19 news on GetHiroshima.