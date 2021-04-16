Spring campaign offers free PCR tests to Hiroshima residents

Hiroshima Prefecture is following up its general PCR testing trial with a wider and easier to access testing program this month. Please take this opportunity to help local authorities maintain control of the spread of COVID-19 while we await the vaccination roll out.

Those wanting to take part in the initial trial, held in February, had to go through a rather cumbersome reservation process, which perhaps contributed to only just over half of the 6000 tests available to the general public being taken up. This time around, participants just have to show up at one of the test sites to receive and submit their test kit and wait to hear by phone if they have tested positive (there is no call if you test negative, so no news really is good news in this case).

PCR test process

Go to one of the test sites (listed below)

Pick up your test kit

Supply a healthy dose of your own saliva (over 2ml recommended)

Return your test kit in the supplied envelope the next day

If you don’t receive a call the following evening, you are in the clear

See below for the process if you do return a positive test

GetHiroshima co-founder JJ Walsh found the process fairly harmless and the staff at Hiroshima Station friendly and helpful. She did say that the medical form was a bit of kanji character challenge, but all other essential information was in English.

Hiroshima City Test Sites

Hiroshima Station (North Entrance 2nd Floor deck)

For individuals and groups

07:00-19:00

Hiroshima Prefectural Office (North Entrance 2nd Floor deck)

07:00-19:00

Shintenchi Park

For groups

11:00-15:00

Closed April 23-25

Former West Hiroshima Airport Site

For groups

11:00-15:00

Test kits are also available at participating local pharmacies in Hiroshima City and Fukuyama City

Naka-ku, Higashi-ku, Asakita-ku, Aki-ku (collections until 13:00 on Monday & Wednesday until May 31)



Minami-ku, Nishi-ku, Asaminami-ku, Saeki-ku (collections until 13:00 on Tuesday & Friday until May 28)

Fukuyama City (collections until 13:00 on Monday and Wednesday )



When taking you PCR test