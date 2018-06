Summer Fireworks Festival Guide

The summer is long, hot and usually pretty sticky. Beat (or at least embrace) the heat in the way that the locals have done for centuries.

By heading down to the beach, seafront or riverside after dark to enjoy a summer festival rounded off with stunning fireworks display. You get extra points if you don a yukata and geta sandals, but if shirts and flip flops are more your thing, just go and drink in the sights and the atmosphere.

From late July, right through to the end of August there are fireworks festivals on just about every weekend, and on some weeknights too. Here’s our wrap up of the displays and festivals that pack a bang around the region.



2018 Fireworks Festivals

Saturday, July 14

Thursday, July 20

Otake Waki River Fireworks Festival (Otake/Waki, Hiroshima/Yamaguchi Prefecture border)

Saturday, July 21

Sunday, July 22

Nagato Senzaki Fireworks Festival (Senzaki, Yamaguchi Prefecture)

Thursday & Friday, July 26 & 27

Saturday, July 28

Sunday, July 29

Wednesday, August 1

Hagi Summer Festival Fireworks (Hagi, Yamaguchi Prefecture)

Saturday, August 4

Sunday, August 12

Monday, August 13

Tuesday, August 14

Osakikamijima Summer Festival (Osakikami-jima Island, Hiroshima Prefecture)

Wednesday, August 15

Thursday, August 16

Suo Oshima Fireworks Festival (Oshima Island, Yamaguchi Prefecture)

Saturday, August 18

Saturday, August 25

Sunday, August 26

Shobara Summer Fireworks Festival (Shobara City, Hiroshima Preecture)

Saturday, September 1