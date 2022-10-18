Sayonara GetHiroshima Classifieds (╯︵╰,)

October 18. 2022

We are sorry to announced that, after over 20 years, we have closed GetHiroshima’s free classifieds service.



Thank you to everyone who has given away stuff, bought stuff and sold stuff, offered and found everything from jobs, furniture and love over the years. The system was getting very creaky and we don’t currently have the resources to upgrade.

We understand that there may be long term users of the service who will be disappointed by its disappearance. We offere our apologies and ask for your understanding. Anyone who is interested in advertising on GetHiroshima.com or through its social media channels is welcome to reach out to us by email to [email protected]

I wonder who has that sit up bench is now..?