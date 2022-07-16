Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2022 “Peace Match”

Since 2018, Sanfrecce Hiroshima’s home game that falls closest to the August 6 anniversary of the A-bomb attack on Hiroshima has been designated the as a “Peace Match” to convey a desire for “the abolition of nuclear weapons and the realization of lasting world peace through soccer.”

This year’s Peace Match will be the July 30 clash against FC Tokyo, the 23rd match of Meiji Yasuda Seimei J1 League.

More details to be announced on the club’s official Sweb page and Twitter account.