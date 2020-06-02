Person returning to Hiroshima from overseas positive for Covid-19

June 2, 2020

A person returning to live in Hiroshima Prefecture after an extended stay overseas tested positive for Covid-19, June 1. As they were tested at an (undisclosed) airport outside the prefecture, they are not counted in Hiroshima Prefecture’s total number of cases.

The person was en route to Hiroshima in the car of a friend family member when the results came in and was driven directly to a designated hospital. Testing of the other people in the car and contact tracing is currently being undertaken.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

[UPDATE]

3 family members who traveled by car with the patient from the undisclosed airport to Hiroshima Prefecture have all tested negative for Covid-19.

Covid-19 in Chugoku Region as of June 1, 2020

(Not including new case that is subject of this article) Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 164 36 24 24 3 158 discharged 34 discharged 24 discharged 20 discharged 3 discharged +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 3 deaths



Chugoku region Covid-19 testing snapshot (5/31-6/1)

Prefecture PCR tests on day Total tests Hiroshima 11 (5/31) 6979 Yamaguchi 3 (6/1) 1758 Okayama 4 (5/31) 1709 Shimane 3 (5/31) 1128 Tottori 10 (6/1) 1353

Source: @ChugokuShimbun

