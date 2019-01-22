Young Americans 2019 Workshops

YOUNG AMERICANS in CHUGOKU UPCOMING EVENTS

If your kids love to sing and dance, and generally run around like crazy, then this event may be just right for your family!

This year for the first time kids in the Chugoku area will have not one but TWO chances to experience a Young Americans workshop. This popular US music outreach workshop program, which currently runs 5 annual tours all over Japan, will stop in Iwakuni for the first time ever in March, for a 3 day “Global Workshop”, culminating in a 1 hour musical show with children from local Japanese schools sharing a stage with kids from the schools on the US Marine Corps Air Station and a cast of 40 talented performers from the renowned California non profit group “The Young Americans”.

Then in June, The Young Americans will return for the tenth successive year to Aster Plaza in Hiroshima for our 10th Anniversary workshop with their Summer Tour cast. The popularity of this event is such that elementary school places on this workshop have sold out in just a few hours for the past 4 years, with the secondary workshop practically selling out for the past two, so hopefully having two workshops nearby will increase the chances of everyone getting a place at least once!

On the surface this workshop is a performing arts experience, with 40 “Young Americans” teaching everything, including songs in English, and all the choreography and acting skills necessary for a 1 hour show, over the course of a fun and action-packed 3 day workshop. Participants report however, that the long lasting takeaways from this program also include increased self confidence & ability to express their feelings, teamwork & collaboration skills, as well as learning to respect others who come from different backgrounds. This is a fabulous opportunity for local kids to experience the kind of event usually only available to people in big cities like Tokyo or Osaka.

WORKSHOP DETAILS – IWAKUNI WORKSHOP Date: Friday, March 8th to Sunday March 10th, 2019

Times:

Friday: 5pm to 8pm

Saturday 1:30pm to 8pm

Sunday 10am to 8pm

Place: Iwakuni Sogo Taiikukan (General Gymnasium) https://goo.gl/maps/k6VEMYDxyf32

The workshop is open to children between the ages of 6 and 18.

Places available:

Japanese Elementary (G1 to G6) 140

Japanese Secondary (G7 to G12) 60

Global* Elementary (G1 to G6) 25

Global* Secondary (G7 to G12 15

MCAS (G1 to G12) 100

*The Global sections are open to children who hold non Japanese passports but do not attend MCAS schools. Children with dual nationality may also apply in the “Global” category. If the Global category sells out, it is ok for non Japanese to apply in the Japanese section as well if there are places left.

Participation fee: ¥18,000 (MCAS Students $150) per child* *Includes price of T-shirt and one free ticket for the show

Applications are already open for this event, and spaces are still available.

For details about how to apply, please see the attached flyer if your child attends a Japanese school off base in Iwakuni or elsewhere in the area, then send an empty e-mail (no subject, no message) to [email protected] to start the process.

For students of MCAS schools, please access the registration form via the QR code on the “Rock the World” flyer, or please contact Jackie Ikegami at [email protected] with any questions.

HIROSHIMA WORKSHOP – Date: Friday, June 14th to Sunday, June 16th, 2019

Times:

Friday: 5pm to 8pm

Saturday: 1:30pm to 8pm

Sunday: 10am to 8pm

Place: JMS Aster Plaza, Kako-machi 4-17, Nakak-ku, Hiroshima https://goo.gl/maps/T5NVRG1ugwR2

Participation fee: ¥18,000

The workshop is open to children between the ages of 6 and 18.

Places Available: Elementary (G1 to G6) 180

Secondary (G7 to G12) 70

*there are no Global or MCAS sections for this workshop. Everyone must apply in the same way.

Applications for the Hiroshima workshop will start after the Summer Tour Website opens, probably in late March or early April. Information will be posted on the Jibun Mirai Club web page, and in the Hiroshima Young Americans Supporters Facebook group. Please join if you are interested.

Please contact Jackie Ikegami at [email protected] with any questions.

You can find out more about the Young Americans here: https://www.youngamericans.org/

Their Japan tours are produced by Jibun Mirai Club, a Tokyo based NPO, and information about the Japan tours can be found on their website here (in Japanese) http://jibunmirai.com/ya/

SPECIAL FREE PROMOTION EVENT!! IN CASE YOU ARE NOT SURE WHAT THIS IS ALL ABOUT

The World Tour Cast of the Young Americans will drop into Iwakuni for a series of short promotional events on the last weekend of January as follows. Why not come along, meet the Young Americans, and see if you think it’s for you at one of the following times?

When? Friday, January 25th, 5pm to 6pm & Saturday, January 26th, 11am to 12pm and 3:30pm to 4:30pm

Where? Lotus Cultural Center (next to Atago stadium) https://goo.gl/maps/AWzZi5V5EwQ2

Admission: FREE

INFORMATION SESSION

Information in English will also be held on Sunday, February 2nd from 3:30pm at the same location: Lotus Cultural Centre after the Friendship Fleamarket event being held there on the same day. Please come along and find out more!