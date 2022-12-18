Three-and-a-half-year Miyajima shrine gate renovation officially completed

Restoration work on Itsukushima Shrine’s floating shrine gate on Miyajima that began in June 2019 was officially completed today, December 18.

The main pillars, which had deteriorated due to damage from seawater and termites, have been reinforced with stainless steel bands and other materials, and repainted vermilion using durable chemical pigments and other materials.

A shinto ritual was held in front of the Otorii to celebrate the completion of the the three-and-a-half-year repair of the iconic National Important Cultural Property.

About 30 people participated in the ritual, including priests, shrine parishioners, and construction workers. A purification ceremony was held near the pillar of the Otorii gate to celebrate the completion of the construction. Mikiya Fujii, 47, a priest, said he was happy that the work was completed by the end of the year and that the shrine was now ready to welcome the visitors to the shrine at New Year.

About 80 stores along the Omotesando shopping street prepared 1,600 shamoji rice scoops ladles with the words “Commemorating the Great Renovation of 2022” and 1,000 sets of red and white mochi rice cakes, which were given to customers who spent a certain amount of money.

A series of fireworks displays to commemorate once in a lifetime overhaul will be held in January 2023.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun 1 | 2