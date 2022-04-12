Cherry Blossoms at The Japan Mint

Arts & Entertainment Featured Features Festivals 

When the cherry blossoms are pretty much done in the center of Hiroshima there is no need to despair. If you missed the main event or just can’t get enough, the Hiroshima branch of the Japan Mint in Itsukaichi provides an opportunity to enjoy a huge variety of beautiful blooms.

Every spring the Hiroshima Branch of the Japan Mint, appropriately located at the end of “Coin-douri”, opens its gates to the general public, for just a week, so we can enjoy the blossoms of the 216 cherry trees which include 64 varieties.

The “blossom of the year” for 2022 is Kenrokuen-zakura [兼六園菊桜]. As you might have guessed from the name, this sakura is a highlight of the famous Japanese garden Kenrokuen in Kanazawa. Each flower has over 350 petals, the most of any Japanese sakura tree and the tree is a designated national treasure.

Fukurokuju [福禄寿]

More details about this lovely event here.

