FISE Action Sports World Series

3 days of action sports in downtown Hiroshima.



FISE began as an ambitious student project to showcase urban and alternative sports in Montpellier in southern France back in 1997. It has since developed into a international phenomenon. This weekend, the FISE World Series arrives in Japan for the first time in what is undoubtedly the best use so far of Hiroshima’s former baseball stadium site.

Held over three days, the very impressive purpose built stadium will host BMX, Skateboarding, Roller skating, Parkour, Bloc Climbing and Breakdancing. General admission is free (though registration is required) and there are music events in the evening that require tickets and a premium viewing zone which you have to pay to enter.

The weather is looking a bit dodgy on day one, but should be OK on Saturday and Sunday.

To apply for free admission spectators are supposed to pre-register and get a QR code which they will show when they enter. The registration form is, of course, only in Japanese, but a little message states

This registration site is only available in Japanese. If it is difficult for you to register in Japanese, you can register at the entrance of the venue under the correspondence of English-ready staff.

Who knows, it might be quicker to get in if you go the No Nihongo route.

Schedule (subject to change)

Friday, April 6

Bouldering

09:00-13:00 IFSC Bouldering International Series (Female qualifying)

14:00-18:00 IFSC Bouldering International Series (Male qualifying)

Parkour

14:30-17:30 FIG Parkour World Cup Speed-run & Free-style (Male and female qualifying)

BMX Freestyle Flatland

10:00-12:30 BMX Freestyle Flatland (amateur qualifying)

13:15-14:35 BMX Freestyle Flatland (junior qualifying)

15:20-17:00 BMX Freestyle Flatland World Cup (pro qualifying)

BMX Freestyle Park

07:45-08:45 BMX Freestyle Park (junior qualifying)

09:30-11:00 BMX Freestyle Park World Cup (qualifying)

11:45-13:15 BMX Freestyle Park World Cup (qualifying)

14:00-15:30 BMX Freestyle Park World Cup (qualifying)

Roller Freestyle Park

16:30-18:30 WS Roller Freestyle Park Cup (qualifying)

Skateboard Street

13:00-15:00 (pro qualifying)

16:00-18:15 (amateur qualifying)

Saturday, April 7

Bouldering

11:00-13:15 IFSC Bouldering International Series (Female semi-finals)

14:20-16:35 IFSC Bouldering International Series (Male semi-finals)

Parkour

13:00-13:45 FIG Parkour World Cup Free-style (female final)

15:40-16:10 FIG Parkour World Cup Speed-run (male final)

BMX Freestyle Flatland

09:00-10:00 BMX Freestyle Flatland (female qualifying)

10:30-11:00 BMX Freestyle Flatland (junior final)

14:30-15:30 BMX Freestyle Flatland World Cup (pro semi-finals)

Japan Breaking Championships

11:45-13:45 (heats)

16:15-17:00 (final)

BMX Freestyle Park

08:00-10:30 BMX Freestyle Park (amateur qualifying)

11:00-12:15 BMX Freestyle Park World Cup (female qualifying)

13:00-15:00 BMX Freestyle Park World Cup (semi-finals)

Roller Freestyle Park

16:10-18:00 WS Roller Freestyle Park Cup (semi-finals)

Skateboard Street

08:00-10:00 (junior qualifying)

10:50-12:20 (pro semi-finals)

13:10-13:50 (female qualifying)

14:10-14:40 (junior qualifying)

15:10-16:00 (amateur final)

16:50-18:00 (pro final)

Sunday, April 8

Bouldering

10:05-11:20 IFSC Bouldering International Series (Male final)

12:50-14:05 IFSC Bouldering International Series (Female final)

Parkour

13:00-13:45 FIG Parkour World Cup Speed-run (female final)

16:00-16:45 FIG Parkour World Cup Free-style (male final)

BMX Freestyle Flatland

10:00-10:40 BMX Freestyle Flatland (amateur final)

11:10-11:40 BMX Freestyle Flatland (female final)

12:20-13:05 BMX Freestyle Flatland World Cup (pro final)

Hip Hop Dance Show

14:20-16:20

BMX Freestyle Park

08:50-09:35 BMX Freestyle Park (junior final)

10:20-11:05 BMX Freestyle Park World Cup (amateur final)

11:50-15:00 BMX Freestyle Park World Cup (female final)

15:50-17:20 BMX Freestyle Park World Cup (final)

17:20-18:00 BMX Freestyle Park Best Trick

Roller Freestyle Park

13:55-15:00 WS Roller Freestyle Park Cup (final)

Roller Freestyle

08:40-09:30 Roller Freestyle (junior qualifying)

10:20-12:20 Roller Freestyle (amateur qualifying)

12:40-13:10 Roller Freestyle World Cup (female qualifying)

15:35-16:05 Roller Freestyle (junior final)

16:20-16:40 Roller Freestyle (female final)

17:00-17:40 Roller Freestyle (amateur final)

BMX Street Session 14:20-15:10

Skateboard Street

13:50-16:05 (female qualifying)

http://fise.fr/en

https://fisehiroshima.jp