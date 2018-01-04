Oyster Festivals 2018
Yes, the New Year holidays are done and that time of year is now upon us. Yes, it’s oyster season! From mid January through to the end of February, just about every little port on the coast hosts its own oyster festival and a visit to at least one is highly recommended if oysters are your thing.
The big one is undoubtedly the Miyajima Oyster Festival, but Ono’s event (held across the water from Miyajima in the boat racing stadium) and the festival held in Kure’s Central Park are also reasonably large. Further afield, Kurahashi’s beachside event also look quite fun. Most of the others are likely to be pretty local affairs, but we don’t think you should let that put you off!
Below is a map showing the locations of this year’s festivals, and the events themselves are listed below that in chronological order.
View Hiroshima Oyster Festivals in a larger map
2018 Oyster Festival Schedule
Ondo Oyster Service
牡蠣マルチェ２０１８
The first oyster festival of the season is a collaboration with the twice-monthly Minato Marche food market at Hiroshima Port.
Sunday, January 21 09:00-15:00
Next to the Hiroshima Port Terminal building in Ujina
082-255-6646
Ōtake Oyster Festival
おおたけカキ水産まつり
Photos from the 2011 event on this Japanese blog.
Sunday, January 28 10:00-15:00
Harumi Koen, Harumi 2 Chome, Otake-shi (Next to Ogata Port)
20 minutes walk from Kuba JR Station
0827-57-7034
Ōgaki Minato Market (Etajima)
おおがきみなと市場
Sunday, January 28 10:00 until sold out
3147 Ogakicho Kakiura, Etajima
0823-57-2034
Hiroshima Charity Oyster Bazaar
広島市かきチャリティバザール
Sunday, February 4 10:00 until sold out
2-3-2 Deshio, Minami-ku, Hiroshima-shi (in front of Volvo dealership)
082-251-5221
10min walk from Minami-kuyakusho-mae streetcar stop
Ondo Oyster Festival
音戸かきまつり
Sunday, February 4 09:00-15:00
1-7-1 Minamiondo, Ondochō, Kure-shi
36min by bus from Kure JR Station (get off at Ondo Shimin Center-mae)
0823-52-2561
Etajima Oyster Festival
江田島市カキ祭り
Sunday, February 4 10:00-16:00
Koyo Minato Koen, 2-17-1 Etajimacho Koyo, Etajima
22min by boat from Ujina to Koyo Port
0823-40-2771
Miyajima Oyster Festival
宮島かき祭り
Read more about the Miyajima Oyster Festival here.
Saturday February 10 and Sunday February 11, 10:00 until sold out
Miyajima Port Terminal
Tel：0829-44-2011
Ono Oyster Festival
大野かきフェスティバル
Photos from the 2010 event on this Japanese blog.
Sunday, February 11 09:30-14:30
Miyajima Kyotei-jyo (Miyajima Boat Race Stadium)
0829-30-3533
Kure Seafood Festival
呉水産まつり
Saturday February 11, 10:00 until sold out
In Kure Chuo-koen Park
10min walk from Kure JR Station
0823-25-3319
Tahara Oyster Festival
田原かきまつり
Sunday February 11 09:00 until sold out
2-12-1 Ondochō Tahara, Kure-shi
30min by bus from Kure JR Station, get off at Tahara
0823-52-2900
Jigozen Charity Oyster Festival
地御前かきチャリティバザール
TBC
5-10-8 Jigozen, Hatsukaichi-shi
5min walk from Jigozen Streetcar Stop
0829-36-1214
Takarajima Kurahashi Festival
宝島くらはしフェスティバル
Photos from the 2011 event on this Japanese blog.
Sunday February 18, 10:00-14:00
Katsuragahama Beach
70min by bus from Kure JR Station to Katsuragahama Beach
Saka-cho Charity Seafood Bazaar
坂町漁協水産まつりチャリティバザール
Sunday February 18 09:00-until sold out
Paruteifuji Saka, 3-2-11 Heiseigahama, Saka-cho, Aki-gun, Hiroshima-ken
10min walk from JR Saka Station
082-885-0009
Hiroshima Seafood Festival
広島市水産まつりinマリーナホップ
Sunday February 25 10:00-14:00
Marina Hop Shopping Mall
082-504-2252
Hayase Oyster Festival
早瀬かき祭り
Sunday February 25 08:30 until sold out
In front of Kure-shi Ondo Hayase Elementary School
1-8-15 Ondo Hayase, Kure-shi, Hiroshima-ken
広島県呉市音戸町早瀬1丁目8-15 呉市音戸町早瀬小学校前広場
0823-56-0470
Yasuura Oyster Festival
安浦かき祭り
Sunday February 25 09:00 until sold out
8-2 Yasuura Chuo, Yasuura-cho, Kure-shi, Hiroshima-ken
10min walk from Yasuura JR Station
0823-84-2003