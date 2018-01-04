Arts & Entertainment Featured Features Festivals Food and drink 

Oyster Festivals 2018

Yes, the New Year holidays are done and that time of year is now upon us. Yes, it’s oyster season! From mid January through to the end of February, just about every little port on the coast hosts its own oyster festival and a visit to at least one is highly recommended if oysters are your thing.

The big one is undoubtedly the Miyajima Oyster Festival, but Ono’s event (held across the water from Miyajima in the boat racing stadium) and the festival held in Kure’s Central Park are also reasonably large. Further afield, Kurahashi’s beachside event also look quite fun. Most of the others are likely to be pretty local affairs, but we don’t think you should let that put you off!

Below is a map showing the locations of this year’s festivals, and the events themselves are listed below that in chronological order.



View Hiroshima Oyster Festivals in a larger map

2018 Oyster Festival Schedule

Ondo Oyster Service

牡蠣マルチェ２０１８

The first oyster festival of the season is a collaboration with the twice-monthly Minato Marche food market at Hiroshima Port.

Sunday, January 21 09:00-15:00
Next to the Hiroshima Port Terminal building in Ujina
082-255-6646

 

Ōtake Oyster Festival

おおたけカキ水産まつり

Ōtake Oyster Festival

Photos from the 2011 event on this Japanese blog.

Sunday, January 28 10:00-15:00
Harumi Koen, Harumi 2 Chome, Otake-shi (Next to Ogata Port)
20 minutes walk from Kuba JR Station
0827-57-7034

 

Ōgaki Minato Market (Etajima)

おおがきみなと市場
Sunday, January 28 10:00 until sold out
3147 Ogakicho Kakiura, Etajima
0823-57-2034

 

Hiroshima Charity Oyster Bazaar

広島市かきチャリティバザール
Sunday, February 4 10:00 until sold out
2-3-2 Deshio, Minami-ku, Hiroshima-shi (in front of Volvo dealership)
082-251-5221
10min walk from Minami-kuyakusho-mae streetcar stop

 

Ondo Oyster Festival

音戸かきまつり
Sunday, February 4 09:00-15:00
1-7-1 Minamiondo, Ondochō, Kure-shi
36min by bus from Kure JR Station (get off at Ondo Shimin Center-mae)
0823-52-2561

 

Etajima Oyster Festival

江田島市カキ祭り

Sunday, February 4 10:00-16:00
Koyo Minato Koen, 2-17-1 Etajimacho Koyo, Etajima
22min by boat from Ujina to Koyo Port
0823-40-2771

 

Miyajima Oyster Festival

宮島かき祭り

miyajima oyster festival

Read more about the Miyajima Oyster Festival here.

Saturday February 10 and Sunday February 11, 10:00 until sold out
Miyajima Port Terminal
Tel：0829-44-2011

 

Ono Oyster Festival

大野かきフェスティバル

Photos from the 2010 event on this Japanese blog.

Sunday, February 11 09:30-14:30
Miyajima Kyotei-jyo (Miyajima Boat Race Stadium)
0829-30-3533

 

Kure Seafood Festival

呉水産まつり

Kure Seafood Festival

Saturday February 11, 10:00 until sold out
In Kure Chuo-koen Park
10min walk from Kure JR Station
0823-25-3319

 

Tahara Oyster Festival

田原かきまつり
Sunday February 11 09:00 until sold out
2-12-1 Ondochō Tahara, Kure-shi
30min by bus from Kure JR Station, get off at Tahara
0823-52-2900

 

Jigozen Charity Oyster Festival

地御前かきチャリティバザール
TBC
5-10-8 Jigozen, Hatsukaichi-shi
5min walk from Jigozen Streetcar Stop
0829-36-1214

 

Takarajima Kurahashi Festival

宝島くらはしフェスティバル

Photos from the 2011 event on this Japanese blog.

Sunday February 18, 10:00-14:00
Katsuragahama Beach
70min by bus from Kure JR Station to Katsuragahama Beach

 

Saka-cho Charity Seafood Bazaar

坂町漁協水産まつりチャリティバザール
Sunday February 18 09:00-until sold out
Paruteifuji Saka, 3-2-11 Heiseigahama, Saka-cho, Aki-gun, Hiroshima-ken
10min walk from JR Saka Station
082-885-0009

 

Hiroshima Seafood Festival

広島市水産まつりinマリーナホップ

Hiroshima Seafood Festival

Sunday February 25 10:00-14:00
Marina Hop Shopping Mall
082-504-2252

 

Hayase Oyster Festival

早瀬かき祭り
Sunday February 25 08:30 until sold out
In front of Kure-shi Ondo Hayase Elementary School
1-8-15 Ondo Hayase, Kure-shi, Hiroshima-ken
広島県呉市音戸町早瀬1丁目8-15　呉市音戸町早瀬小学校前広場
0823-56-0470

 

Yasuura Oyster Festival

安浦かき祭り

Sunday February 25 09:00 until sold out
8-2 Yasuura Chuo, Yasuura-cho, Kure-shi, Hiroshima-ken
10min walk from Yasuura JR Station
0823-84-2003

 

