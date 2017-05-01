750,000 tulips at Sera Kogen Farm

The tulip fileds at Sera Kogen Farm are currently at their best. Many people took advantage of the good weather at the weekend to go and check them out and we’d like to share some of their great shots.

The 750,000 blooms across 65,000 square meters are expected to look good through the Golden Week holiday and beyond and the farm’s 2017 “Tulip Festival” continues until May 14. They are expecting large crowds during the holiday so they have open extended their opening hours to between 8am and 6pm, May 3-7 (they are usually open 9am-5pm).

Those who like to garden themselves should get up there on the final two days when visitors can dig up as many bulbs as the can stuff into a plastic bag for just ¥500 (it’s recommended that the hardcore take their own trowel and wellies).

See more pics from Sera Kogen Farm here and check out their Facebook Page for the latest updates.

