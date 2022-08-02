Global virtual screening of “8:15 Hiroshima From Father To Daughter”

8:15 Hiroshima From Father To Daughter is a hybrid documentary-narrative film directed by mJ.R. Heffelfinger has received great acclaim since it was released in the summer of 2021 including a prize from the 2020 Hiroshima International Film Festival.

At 8:15am on August 6, 1945, Shinji Mikamo, a teen in the center of Hiroshima City, was on the roof of his home when the atomic bomb exploded.

The film is narrated in English with Japanese subtitles and is available to viewed globally for free August 6-9, 2022 on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the A-bomb attacks on Hiroshima (August 6) and Nagasaki (August 9).

Watch the film online free of charge by registering here.

Join a live talk with executive producer Akiko Mikamo and director J.R. Heffelfinger on August 9 at 9am (US EST) here.

Click for more events commemorating the 77th anniversary of the Hiroshima A-bombing