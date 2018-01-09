Café Citron
Cozy 2nd floor cafe on the corner of Peace Boulevard and Jizo-dori serving light food, pretty good espresso drinks and inventive indulgent desserts.
Opening hours:
- Weekdays 11:30-23:00（L.O 22:30）
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday and day before National Holidays 11:30-01:00
- Lunch served 11:30-16:00
- Non-smoking section until 16:00
- Credit cards OK
Address 1-1 Komachi, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi
Address in Japanese: 広島県 広島市中区 小町 1-1 ２Ｆ
Tel: 082-247-4106
URL: http://commercial-art.net/wp/hiroshima/citron/